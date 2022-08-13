New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A federal jury on Friday awarded Republican Roy Moore $8.2 million in damages after finding that a Democratic-aligned super PAC defamed him in a TV ad detailing sexual misconduct allegations during his failed 2017 US Senate bid in Alabama.

Jurors found that Senate Majority PAC made false and defamatory statements against Moore in a statement that sought to highlight the allegations against Moore. The verdict, returned by a jury after a brief trial in Anniston, Alabama, is a victory for Moore, who has lost other defamation suits, including one against comedian Sacha Baron Cohen.

“We are very grateful to God for the opportunity to help restore my reputation, which was severely damaged by the 2017 election,” Moore said in a telephone interview.

Attorney Ben Stafford, who represents the Senate Majority PAC, said in an emailed statement that they believe the ruling will be overturned on appeal.

Trump-backed NC Senate candidate Ted Budd wins key law enforcement endorsement over Democratic challenger

Moore, a former Republican judge known for his hard-line stance opposing same-sex marriage and supporting the public display of the Ten Commandments, lost a 2017 Senate race after his campaign was rocked by allegations of misconduct. Lee Corfman told The Washington Post that Moore sexually touched her in 1979 when she was 14 and he was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney. More denied the allegation. Other women said Moore dated them, or asked them out on dates when they were teenagers.

The allegations against Moore contributed to the defeat of Democrat Doug Jones, the first Democrat to represent Alabama in the Senate in a quarter century. The seat returned to Republican control with the 2020 election of Tommy Tuberville, a former college football coach.

The Senate Majority PAC funded a group called Highway 31, which conducted a $4 million advertising blitz against Moore.

The lawsuit centers on a TV commercial that described the allegations against Moore. Moore’s attorneys argued the ads, by summary of the ads, falsely claimed he had solicited sex from young women at a shopping mall, including another 14-year-old who was working as Santa’s helper, and as a result he was banned from the mall. .

JD Vance on his ‘change of heart’ for Trump: Politicians shouldn’t try to ‘hide’ from their past attitudes

The ad began: “What do people who know Roy Moore say?” It was followed by statements that “Moore was originally banned from the Gadsden Mall … for soliciting sex from young women” and “He was 14 years old when contacted and was working as Santa’s helper.”

Wendy Miller previously testified that she met Moore when she was 14 years old and working as a Santa’s helper at a local mall. Moore says she’s pretty, asks her where she went to high school, and buys her a soda. He asked her out two years later, but her mother said she couldn’t go.

Moore’s attorneys argued that the ads portrayed the ads in a false light and falsely portrayed him as soliciting sex from girls at the mall.

“In their statement they added quotations to make the same statement. That’s what the jury found objectionable. They stood up and lied and said they didn’t mean that,” said Jeffrey Scott Wittenbrink, Moore’s attorney.

The Senate majority argued that the PAC’s statement was substantially true, and that there were extensive reports of Moore’s inappropriate behavior at the mall. A lawyer said they plan to appeal.

Click here to get the Fox News app

According to a Thursday court filing from the Senate majority, a Gadsden police officer who worked as security at the Gadsden Mall in the late 1970s — JD Thomas — testified that Moore was told not to return to the mall after receiving complaints from store managers. Asking or making teenage employees uncomfortable. Moore claims he was never banned from the mall.

“No amount of deflection or distraction from Roy Moore will change the fact that many people have sworn to corroborate the credible allegations against him. Many others have come forward to make their allegations public, at great personal cost.

“We don’t think this ruling is the right decision, but we believe the facts are clear and the ruling will be overturned on appeal,” Stafford, an attorney representing the Senate Majority PAC, said in an emailed statement.