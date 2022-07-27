Rousseau’s reaction says outrageous bounce back was born of frustration

Alessia Russo’s daring heel kick to the legs of an unsuspecting Hedwig Lindahl eclipsed everyone in England’s 4-0 semi-final defeat to Sweden to secure a place in Sunday’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley, but the striker admitted she “could have made things easier “. herself,” as she regretted the lost effort moments before.

After the Swedish goalkeeper parried a shot from close range, one thing flashed through her head: “What is the fastest way for me to get this ball into the net?” Russo added: “Honestly, I missed the first, the other day we were working on cuts in training. I should have scored first, so I just swung my foot at him and luckily the ball hit the net.”

Rousseau was well aware of the significance of the goal – England’s third goal. “To score in the semi-finals and reach the final is a huge success in my career. I don’t usually clog my heels and I don’t think you’ll see them again,” she said.

This has not gone unnoticed by the global audience watching the game. Former US World Cup winner Abby Wambach, who scored 184 goals in 255 games, said: “I have dreamed of scoring a goal like this all my life. It never happened. Alessia Russo bowed. Go to England.”

Australia and Chelsea striker Sam Kerr, who won the WSL Golden Boot last season, said: “I’m not going to lie, it was Russo lit.”

Russo has shone as a late substitute, scoring four times in five England games but doesn’t mind being called a super substitute. “I will choose any time to play for England,” she said. “It was amazing. If this is a role, then I will definitely take it. Ellen [White] copes well with everyone, like the whole team, we are now on top in terms of physical fitness. Whenever there is a chance, I will take it.”

The fact that Russo even attempted a back heel jump is a testament to her confidence in her current form. “When you enjoy football, you play your best,” she added.

In a semi-final full of notable performances, England captain Leah Williamson singled out goalkeeper Mary Earps, who made an important save 20 seconds later and another in a 2-0 lead for the Lionesses.

“I’m going to talk about one person because Mary made a save at a key moment in the game, which was an incredible turning point for us,” Williamson said of the last save. “Then we went to the other end and scored. That’s when you talk about a team, that’s what a team is, because at opposite ends of the field everyone plays into their hands.

“This moment is to be commended. Everyone was incredible today and did what they needed to do and we will go again on Sunday.”

On Sunday, Williamson, who played every match in just eight minutes at the 2019 FIFA World Cup, will lead the team to Wembley ahead of a sold-out final. “I haven’t thought about it yet,” she said.

“We need to prepare something, we don’t even know who we will play with yet. But for me, I’ve already told you guys, going out on this field tonight was an incredible feeling, and I can imagine it will be incredible this weekend.

“I have a scarf around my neck that says ‘Home is where the heart is’ and for our families to go on this journey to go to Wembley, I think that’s something we really need to embrace. I want to appreciate him for who he is, but I have a job and that will be the most important.”

At Wembley, the crowd will be nearly three times the size of the 28,624 who thrashed the team at Bramall Lane. “I don’t smile much before a game, I keep a pretty playing face because I’m focused, but for the last two national anthems, I can’t help but smile because it’s amazing,” Williamson said.

“I know I have a job, but who said I can’t enjoy these moments and the team can’t enjoy these moments? That’s what I hope we radiate this vibe for. It’s real and the crowd can enjoy it with us. I hope the audience at Wembley will have as much fun as we did, because I promise you we’ll love it.

“We started the journey, and people are with us. We changed the game and that’s what happened, but it’s the people before us. These are Carol Thomas, Jill Scott, Ellen White, who I looked up to and was inspired by when I was younger. Now we are talking about our work on the field. This is the biggest contribution we can make and that’s what we’re focused on.”