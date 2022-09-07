Roundup Mbappé sacks PSG past Juventus after mocking plane criticism

Kylian Mbappe scored twice Paris Saint Germain began their latest quest for Champions League glory by beating juventus. It took the French international just five minutes to put his team ahead after he stumbled on a cheeky pass from Neymar and he doubled his score with just 22 minutes left.

Juventus substitute at half-time, Weston McKenny, closed the gap with a 53rd-minute header after Mbappe blew a great chance for the hosts by failing to pass the ball to an unnoticed Neymar early in the second half.

“Mbappe had a great game and he’s obsessed with goals,” PSG manager Christophe Galtier said. “Maybe he didn’t see Neymar, I don’t know.”

However, Juventus failed to equalize and slipped to a 2-1 defeat in Group H.

Both Mbappe and Galtier faced pre-game backlash for making fun of the question of why the team took a private jet for a short trip to Nantes at the weekend.

“Are you serious about answering this???,” wrote the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo. “Wake up guys???”

At a press conference on Monday, when Galtier and Mbappé were asked about flying PSG to Nantes, Galtier and Mbappé looked at each other, and the World Cup winner laughed when his coach responded with a joke.

“This morning we talked about this with the company that organizes our trips, and we are considering traveling on sand yachts,” Galtier said. When asked what he thought about this, Mbappe said that he did not have one.

The video of their comments immediately went viral, drawing angry reactions from social media users, environmentalists and ministers. Galtier later called his joke “tasteless”.

PSG joined at the top of their Champions League group Benficawinner at home 2:0 Maccabi Haifa thanks to goals from Rafa Silva and Alejandro Grimaldo, who scored the goal of the evening with a dizzying shot into the top corner from 25 yards.

Marco Reus and Rafael Guerreiro scored within seven minutes of the first half to drop the ball. Borussia Dortmund on the way to a 3-0 home win FC Copenhagen. England’s Jude Bellingham scored with seven minutes left and Copenhagen’s disappointment was complete when Rasmus Falk saw the new semi-automatic VAR system eliminate the late consolation kick.

Jude Bellingham from Dortmund scored the third goal against Copenhagen. Photograph: Ronald Wittek/EPA

Manchester first group G on goal difference after win Seville 4-0 away with Erling Haaland scoring two more goals to continue his great start to the season ahead of the net.

RB Salzburg as well as Milan Draw 1-1 in Austria after Alexis Salemakers canceled Noah Okafor’s debut for the home team. Chelsea rank last in Group E after their 1-0 shock loss from Dinamo Zagreb.

Marian Shved scored twice. Shakhtar Donetsk paved the way for a 4-1 win RB Leipzig. Goalkeeper Peter Gulaci gave Shved the first goal when, after tripping over the ball outside his penalty area in the 16th minute, he watched in horror as the striker rolled it into the empty net.

Mohamed Simakan equalized against Leipzig in the 57th minute, but the Swede struck again just seconds before Mihail Mudrik and Lassina Traore scored. Shakhtar are leading in Group F with RealMadridwho overcame the nervous start to beat Celtic 3:0 in Glasgow.