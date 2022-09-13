Roundup Club Brugge score a stunning 4-0 victory over Porto

Club Brugge won a shocking 4-0 victory on FC Porto win a second match in a row in the Champions League and come out on top in Group B.

An early penalty, converted by Ferran Jutgla, was followed by two quick half-time goals from Kamal Sov and Andreas Skov Olsen, before a late kick from substitute teenager Antonio Nus sealed the disappointment.

The Belgian champions were worthy winners, adding a surprise triumph to last week’s home success over Bayer Leverkusen.

Club Brugge dropped to six points and Porto remained in last place without points.

The Belgians, who finished bottom of their group in last season’s campaign, took the lead 15 minutes later when João Mário brought down Yutglu and the newly minted Spaniard Brugge pulled himself together at the Dragao Stadium and converted a penalty.

Porto, defeated with its last breath Atletico Madrid looked out of place last week and couldn’t come up with a response as their only real chance in the first half went to striker Pepe, whose effort was crushed by Simon Mignolet.

Two minutes into the second half, Jutgla tried to beat a maze of defenders on the edge of Porto’s penalty area and as the ball went away from him, Owl accidentally cut through and scored from close range.

Porto’s defense was caught off guard by the quick thinking of the Ghanaian striker and was static again as Club Brugge took a 3-0 lead in the 52nd minute. Bjorn Meyer made a low cross from the left that allowed it to go all the way to the other side, where an unmarked Skov Olsen was able to cross from under Diogo Costa.

Rafael Onyedika’s 86th-minute shot came back on the standing, but Club Brugge scored a fourth as Nusa ran past the defense on his Champions League debut to finish with a calmness that belied his 17-year-old age.

This time, Atlético fell victim to a late performance at Leverkusen in Group B. The Spanish side scored twice in stoppage time to beat Porto last week, but Robert Andric and Moussa Diaby scored in the final six minutes in Germany. -0 win.

Inspired by Edin Dzeko International to win 2:0 on Victoria Pilsen. With Romelu Lukaku still on the sidelines with a hip problem, Dzeko took the stage with a beautiful curl after 20 minutes and helped Denzel Dumfries score in the 70th minute.

Plzeň, located at the bottom of the table, had already been reduced to 10 people by this moment after Pavel Bucha received the order to march at the hour mark.

Eintracht Frankfurt joined the Spurs with three points in Group D after they had a 1–0 victory in Marseilles. Jesper Lindström provided a breakout two minutes before half time and despite the entry of Matteo Guendouzi and Cengiz Under, the hosts suffered their second consecutive loss of the tournament.