type here...
Sports FOOTBALL Roundup Club Brugge score a stunning 4-0 victory over...
SportsFOOTBALL

Roundup Club Brugge score a stunning 4-0 victory over Porto

By printveela editor

-

14
0
- Advertisment -


Club Brugge won a shocking 4-0 victory on FC Porto win a second match in a row in the Champions League and come out on top in Group B.

An early penalty, converted by Ferran Jutgla, was followed by two quick half-time goals from Kamal Sov and Andreas Skov Olsen, before a late kick from substitute teenager Antonio Nus sealed the disappointment.

The Belgian champions were worthy winners, adding a surprise triumph to last week’s home success over Bayer Leverkusen.

Club Brugge dropped to six points and Porto remained in last place without points.

The Belgians, who finished bottom of their group in last season’s campaign, took the lead 15 minutes later when João Mário brought down Yutglu and the newly minted Spaniard Brugge pulled himself together at the Dragao Stadium and converted a penalty.

Joel Matip of Liverpool rises to see Ajax off and relieve the alarm at Anfield.

Read more

Porto, defeated with its last breath Atletico Madrid looked out of place last week and couldn’t come up with a response as their only real chance in the first half went to striker Pepe, whose effort was crushed by Simon Mignolet.

Two minutes into the second half, Jutgla tried to beat a maze of defenders on the edge of Porto’s penalty area and as the ball went away from him, Owl accidentally cut through and scored from close range.

Porto’s defense was caught off guard by the quick thinking of the Ghanaian striker and was static again as Club Brugge took a 3-0 lead in the 52nd minute. Bjorn Meyer made a low cross from the left that allowed it to go all the way to the other side, where an unmarked Skov Olsen was able to cross from under Diogo Costa.

Rafael Onyedika’s 86th-minute shot came back on the standing, but Club Brugge scored a fourth as Nusa ran past the defense on his Champions League debut to finish with a calmness that belied his 17-year-old age.

Tottenham were stunned by Paulinho and Arthur’s latest goals for Sporting Lisbon.

Read more

This time, Atlético fell victim to a late performance at Leverkusen in Group B. The Spanish side scored twice in stoppage time to beat Porto last week, but Robert Andric and Moussa Diaby scored in the final six minutes in Germany. -0 win.

Inspired by Edin Dzeko International to win 2:0 on Victoria Pilsen. With Romelu Lukaku still on the sidelines with a hip problem, Dzeko took the stage with a beautiful curl after 20 minutes and helped Denzel Dumfries score in the 70th minute.

Plzeň, located at the bottom of the table, had already been reduced to 10 people by this moment after Pavel Bucha received the order to march at the hour mark.

Eintracht Frankfurt joined the Spurs with three points in Group D after they had a 1–0 victory in Marseilles. Jesper Lindström provided a breakout two minutes before half time and despite the entry of Matteo Guendouzi and Cengiz Under, the hosts suffered their second consecutive loss of the tournament.

Previous articleQuebec MP Alain Reyes leaves the Conservatives and becomes independent after Poilevre’s victory
Next articlePeyton Manning taunts the Jets as coach Robert Saleh takes notes

Latest news

CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Your restaurant bill will soon become even more expensive. That’s why

Christian Paul, CEO of Winston's in North Vancouver, says inflation has affected every aspect of their restaurant. ...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Orlando Rowing Club boat capsizes in lightning strike, student missing, 1 injured

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 15 Here are...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Convoy donors donated more than $460,000 to the race for CPC leadership, and many of them were first-time federal donors.

Police enforce an injunction against anti-vaccination protesters near Parliament Hill in Ottawa on February 19, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)...
Read more
ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

‘You’ve Got to Take the Risk’: Viola Davis on Black Women Warriors at the King’s Woman Center

Walking the TIFF red carpet last week, Viola Davis said the epitome of an African warrior leading an...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Car crashes into Trader Joe’s store in California, 8 injured

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 15 Here are...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

UN Secretary-General says Russia’s working peace deal on food exports ‘low’

closer Video Ukraine liberates towns in Kharkiv region, battering Russian forces Fox...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

FOOTBALL

Fiver Quality Preservation and Kotchap Song

POTTER (and 75), CRUIF (and 1972)Considering how Chelsea...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Ronaldo scores his first goal of the season in the Europa League

It was as much a textbook as European...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Silence about football’s links to sexual and domestic violence is deafening

Tthat's a lot of problems in football. ...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Removing Chelsea from their position will be the most difficult task

Hsomething is inevitable in football. No matter...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News