Giving some insight into why Rosie O’Donnell isn’t close to her Ellen DeGeneres And why she didn’t appear on her show.

In a conversation with Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live,” O’Donnell, 60, admitted that a previous conversation with Larry King really “hurt her feelings.”

O’Donnell was joined by “The Office” star Brian Baumgartner during an appearance on Cohen’s show.

O’Donnell said Good host She invited DeGeneres on her talk show. However, the former “View” co-host shared that she was not invited on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” until the end of the 19th season.

“They didn’t ask [you to appear]?” Cohen began the conversation.

“No,” said O’Donnell. “We had a little bit of a weird thing going on, and after my show was on the air and she was coming on the air, Larry King is there to Ellen, and he said, ‘What ever happened to Rosie O’Donnell? Her show is down the tubes! She came out as a lesbian and disappeared!”

O’Donnell was shocked by DeGeneres’ answer.

“And Ellen said, and I quote, ‘I don’t know Rosie. We’re not friends,'” O’Donnell said.

She still vividly remembers watching that conversation on her television screen.

“I’m in bed [ex-wife] girl [Carpenter], and I was like, ‘Did I just hear that? Or is it an illusion …,” O’Donnell said.

“That’s what happened. And it hurt my feelings as a child,” she said. “And I never really got over it.”

Cohen claimed that DeGeneres never invited O’Donnell to be a guest on her show, but O’Donnell clarified that she had, in fact, asked before the show aired.

“I was going to go for ‘SMILF,’ but I wanted to bring someone else with me, so it was a little awkward,” she said. “They didn’t want to do that.”

O’Donnell says he holds no grudges against DeGeneres and wishes her well.

“I wish her all the best in life and wish her well,” O’Donnell added.

“The Rosie O’Donnell Show” It aired from 1996 to 2002. During DeGeneres’ appearance on the show, she discussed her reasons for coming out as a lesbian.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is over May after 19 seasons.

Both O’Donnell and DeGeneres have used their platforms to come out as members of the LGBTQ+ community. DeGeneres says she initially thought coming out as a lesbian would end her career.

“When I came out, people warned me it would ruin my career, and they were right for a while,” she said on her show in April 25 years later. “Coming Out” episode.

“My career was gone in exactly three years. But look at me now.”