Rosie O’Donnell He is showing remorse.

The comedian took to TikTok to share his thoughts Anne Heche’s car accident“I’m sorry I made fun of Barbara Walters when she was talking to Barbara Walters about her relationship with space-aliens, you know?”

O’Donnell was referring to a 2001 ABC News interview where Heche claimed she had an alternate personality called “Celastia”. During the interview, she showed Walters the secret language she used to communicate with God.

The former talk show host added, “I wonder if she’s OK? I think it’s a miracle she didn’t kill anyone … and I hope she survived. But wow, what a tragic story. That car was on fire for a long time, they say.”

Anne Heche’s best friend and son visit her in the hospital and provide insight into the day of the crash

nothing He is in a comaAccording to her spokesperson, and has “not regained consciousness” since shortly after the car accident.

A public information officer for the LAPD told Fox News Digital that officers obtained a warrant for a sample of Haye’s blood and that if she was found to be intoxicated at the time of the crash, she could be charged with DUI hit-and-run. run

O’Donnell shared on his TikTok, “If we had an honest discussion about drunk driving, we would realize how prevalent it is. And it’s scary, isn’t it?”

It should be noted that there is no confirmation from any authorities that Heche was drunk at that time Crash.

O’Donnell continues to discuss alcohol, noting that “Alcoholics Anonymous is working” and that she has “seen miracles happen.”

