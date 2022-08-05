New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Daughter of Rosie O’Donnell Vivienne knows her childhood was not “normal”.

Vivian explained that her upbringing was not “normal” after she shared her childhood story in a TikTok series titled “Story Time with Vivi”.

in The original TikTok, Vivienne revealed that she spent time visiting a woman named “Mo.” Until Vivienne was 12, the woman was said to be the pop icon Madonna.

“At my birthday parties, this beautiful lady always comes up, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, there’s Mo,'” she said. “I never knew who she was. … All these years I found out it was Madonna.”

One fan commented on the story, “Love that @Rosie_ODonnell keeps things as relatable as possible! You’re the sweetest! Lol.”

Vivienne responded to the comment with a new TikTok video clarifying that her childhood was not “normal”.

“Interesting but not normal,” she captioned the video.

“I love all these comments about how Rosie keeps my life ‘normal,'” Vivian added in the video. “Mom, you know that never happened.

She said: “She’s done so much for me, and I’m incredibly, incredibly grateful to her, but the one thing she doesn’t do is be normal.”

O’Donnell responded by playfully threatening to spill some secrets about Vivienne in her own video.

“Viv, I didn’t do anything normal.. I did normal things” she said. “I’m normal. I’m completely normal. Geez, Viv. Gonna tell you some secrets!”

O’Donnell shared custody of Vivienne Ex-wife Kelly Carpenter.

The former couple also share three children, Parker, Blake and Chelsea.