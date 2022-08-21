closer
Rory McIlroy didn’t look too happy when a remote-controlled golf ball appeared on the green midway through the third round of the BMW Championship on Saturday.

The incident took place at the 15th hole of the tournament. The ball circled the hole before McIlroy pushed it away with his putter. When the ball returned, he threw it into the water.

Rory McIlroy reacts to the gallery during the third round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Wilmington, Delaware.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

“He kept yelling to Rory, ‘This is my dream, this is my dream,'” Scott Stallings told USA Today of the fan controlling the ball. “I’m not sure what he was dreaming about, but his ball was gone.”

Stallings said he thought McIlroy throwing the ball in the water was “great.”

“I’m going to go and do the same thing,” Stallings added.

A fan was taken away from the Wilmington Country Club in Delaware

Rory McIlroy and Scott Stallings are escorted after an interruption of play during the BMW Championship on August 20, 2022.

(Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

McIlroy finished the third round shooting 70 and had a five-shot lead. He shot a 65 for the tournament at 12-under 201, just behind Patrick Cantle and Xander Schaffel, who shot a 67.

Rory McIlroy watches his shot on the sixth tee during the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club on August 20, 2022.

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

On Sunday, McIlroy fell off the pace of the leaders. Cantley, Stallings and Schaufel ducked in the final nine holes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

