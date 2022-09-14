Rory McIlroy, the Europeans represent the Ryder Cup designation for LIV golfers

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) – For Rory McIlroy, it’s a resounding “no.”

US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is open to having LIV golfers on the Europe team at next year’s Ryder Cup because, as he says, “I want us to win.”

Europe captain Luke Donald, meanwhile, is touting the official tour line as he says he is in “limbo” until the dispute is decided in the courts.

As many of Europe’s top players prepare to play this week’s Italian Open at the Marco Simone course outside Rome, which will host next year’s Ryder Cup, there has been pre-tournament talk about who should and should not be included in the 2023 squad.

“I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a hundred times: I don’t think any of those guys will be on the Ryder Cup team,” McIlroy said Wednesday of the players who joined the Saudi-backed breakout series.

Litigation involving the PGA and European Tours continues on both sides of the Atlantic after LIV golfers were excluded from events and a growing divide between players who stick to the traditional tours and those who join the lucrative breakaway series.

But Fitzpatrick, who won his first major title in June, is taking a more neutral stance.

“I want to win the Ryder Cup. … I want the best 11 guys I can get,” said the Englishman, who lost all three of his matches last year en route to a US record defeat in Whistling Straits, Wisconsin. “I’m not too bothered about where they come from.”

Fitzpatrick also went on to meet LIV Player at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth last week.

“I told him I’d be happy to have him on the team,” Fitzpatrick said, not naming the player.

Donald was named captain last month after the title was vacated due to Henrik Stenson joining LIV.

“Nothing has really changed since I was hired,” Donald said. “We are still in a bit of a quandary. We don’t know what’s going to happen with the lawsuit so I’m trying not to put too much energy into it. Once we get a clear picture, I can give you better answers.

European Ryder Cup legends Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter are among the group of LIV golfers competing at Wentworth, with none of those high-profile names making it to Italy.

“I was already committed to playing in this event before Luke was captain and it was someone else,” McIlroy said, declining to mention Stenson by name again.

“I’ve had discussions with Luke and actually a few of us are meeting for dinner tonight for team bonding, but also to talk about the course and how we think it should be set up in favor of the European team.”

Half an hour’s drive from the center of Rome – without traffic – the course owned and run by fashion designer Lavinia Biagiotti Cigna has hills to a stadium-like setting fit for the Ryder Cup.

“You’ve got two drivable par 4s (Nos. 11 and 16), you’ve got some holes with water and you’ve got a great closing hole, which is really exciting,” McIlroy said of the back nine.

McIlroy’s only previous time in Italy was when he won the European Amateur Championship in the northern town of Biella in 2006.

“So I’ve got a 100% record in this country and I want to keep it going,” he said.

McIlroy enjoys strolling through Rome with the family, especially since his wife once studied in the city for seven months “and she knows her way around.”

The main order of business for McIlroy and his teammates, however, is strategizing how to close the gap from the 19-9 whipping by the US in Wisconsin.

“There’s a core of six or seven guys in the European team that I think we all know are going to be in that team, and then maybe some of the younger guys step up,” McIlroy said. “I think there needs to be a rebuild anyway. We’ve done well with the same guys for a long time, but everything comes to an end at some point. I think Whistling Straits is a good sort of frontier.

Donald is paired with Italian Guido Migliozzi, who won the Irish Open in July, and Polish player Adrian Meronc in the opening two rounds this week.

Nicolai Højgaard, a 21-year-old Dane, won last year’s European Masters in Marco Simone, a week after his identical twin brother Rasmus won in Switzerland.

Vice-captain Thomas Bjorn is in a group with 24-year-old Norwegian Viktor Hovland, who is ranked 11th in the world golf rankings.

“I’m excited to see them play,” said Donald. “I will keep my eyes on the young, exciting talent that will try to make this team.”

Then Francesco Molinari, who won Europe in 2018, is looking to return to the squad after missing 2021 due to back problems. He is coming off a top-10 finish at Wentworth.

“Having an Italian on the team is huge,” said McIlroy.

Molinari says the issues with LIV will take a back seat between Sept. 29-Oct. 1 event next year.

“The Ryder Cup is such a big, important and wonderful event that I don’t think it should be marred by conflict,” Molinari said. “Although the situation is not resolved, I think all eyes will be on the Ryder Cup that week.”