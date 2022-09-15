New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rory McIlroy is certainly focused on keeping his perfect record in Italy ahead of this week’s Italian Open, but A decorated golfer He is still thinking about returning next year for the 2023 Ryder Cup.

And he’s not backing down on his position regarding the potential of LIV golfers and participants.

Speaking at a press conference Wednesday ahead of this week’s tournament at the Marco Simone Golf Course outside Rome, the newly crowned 2022 FedEx Cup champion said he was not open to the idea. LIV golfers included On Ryder Cup teams.

“I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a hundred times,” McIlroy said. “I don’t think any of those guys should be on the Ryder Cup team.”

Rory Missilroy on facing live golfers at BMW PGA Championship: ‘I’m having a hard time with a stomach ache’

Team Europe captain Luke Donald, meanwhile, said he was in “limbo” until the dispute was resolved in the courts, while McIlroy set his sights on “rebuilding”.

“There’s a core of six or seven guys in the European team that I think we all know are going to be in that team, and then maybe some of the younger guys step up,” McIlroy said.

“I think we need a rebuild anyway. We’ve worked well with the same guys for a long time, but everything comes to an end at some point. I think the Whistle Straits is a good sort of frontier.”

For now, McIlroy is focused on going 2-0 in Italy. His only win in the country came in 2006 at the European Amateur Championship.

“So I have achieved a 100% record in this country and want to continue it,” he said.

The Americans won Ryder Cup Championship Last year at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin, it beat the Europeans for the first time since 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.