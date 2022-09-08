New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rory McIlroy isn’t afraid to speak his mind about those who defected from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf.

The four-time major champion was emotional at the event, having played alongside McIlroy as European teammates in the Ryder Cup.

Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood teamed up with McIlroy in the Ryder Cup and are now at LIV, but now, the beef is there and it’s not easy to deal with.

Poulter and Garcia attended Tuesday’s players’ meeting at the BMW PGA Championship, part of the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour). McIlroy was not present.

“It’s not really a situation where I want to know who’s going to be in that room,” he said, via the Golf Channel. “So, I removed myself from it and let them hash it out.”

Right now, McIlroy has zero connection to any of those three players.

“I wouldn’t say I have much of a relationship with them at the minute,” McIlroy said. “But if you’re talking about the Ryder Cup, that’s not the future of the Ryder Cup team.”

Jon Rahm and Billy Horschel Rip Liv Golf ‘Fanatics’ Playing on European Tour

McIlroy didn’t want to see anyone joining LIV at BMW, and Jon Rahm and Billy Horschel were also vocal about them playing in the DP event.

“I don’t understand why some players who have never been interested in the European Tour and never been interested in playing in this event are being given a chance because they can get world ranking points,” Rahm said. via the New York Post .

“Others are given an opportunity when they couldn’t care less about the event. They don’t know. They don’t care. They don’t know the history of this event,” Rahm added. “They’re here because they’re trying to get world ranking points and try to finish in the top-50. That was clear on the day.”

Horschel went so far as to call them hypocrites.

“It’s hypocritical to come here and play outside of LIV when your big thing is to spend more time with family and less golf,” he said.

LIV is off this weekend but will play in Chicago next weekend.