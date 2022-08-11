New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rory McIlroy is sticking to his guns.

The four-time major champion supported a court ruling barring three LIV golfers from participating in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

On Tuesday, Judge Beth Labson ruled that while Freeman qualified for the PGA Tour’s playoffs, Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford were ineligible to play because of the tour’s stance, and anyone involved in LIV Golf would be banned from playing on the tour. Sponsored Events.

“From my perspective, common sense prevailed and I thought it was the right decision,” McIlroy told reporters, via The Score.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

All three golfers argued they qualified for the postseason before defecting to LIV, and since their tour is on hiatus, they are independent contractors and free agents. But Tour countered with their original feelings.

The Tour also argued that allowing Gooch, Jones and Swafford into the playoffs would provide LIV with free advertising and that they would effectively provide no punishment for defections.

A judge has ruled that live golfers suing the PGA cannot participate in the FedEx Cup playoffs

“Guys are going to make their own decisions about what they think is best for them, and that’s totally fine,” McIlroy, 33, said. “Again, I’m not begging anyone for going to play LIV or taking guaranteed money. That’s your prerogative and whatever you want to do, that’s totally fine.

“I think that’s where the resentment comes from the membership of the tour, they want to try to come back here without any consequences. And anyone who reads the PGA Tour handbook or abides by the rules and regulations, it seems very unfair to them.”

McIlroy has previously criticized LIV and its players, saying that if they leave, they should stay in that lane.

“I think, at this stage, if you go and play another tour, then go and play another tour,” he said via the BBC in July. “You’re basically leaving all your peers to make more money, which is fine. But go out there. Don’t try and come back and play here again.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

The winner of the FedEx Cup Playoffs will receive $18 million.