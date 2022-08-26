New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Ahead of the start of this month’s FedEx Cup playoffs, Cameron Smith refused to address the rumors circulating. Potential deal to sign with LIV Golf .

however, On Wednesday, 21-time PGA Tour winner Rory McIlroy revealed he had recently spoken to Smith to make sure he was “fully informed” before heading to the rival Saudi-backed circuit.

At a press conference to announce significant changes Tour 2023 Schedule, McIlroy said he spoke to the 2022 British Open champion after his win to make sure he made an informed decision – whatever that was.

“I spoke to Cameron Smith two days after the Open.” He told reporters, By Golf Monthly. “First of all I want to congratulate him, but, the guys who are thinking one way or the other, I honestly don’t care if they leave or not, it doesn’t make a difference to me, but at least people want to make a fully informed and basically informed decision that this is coming down the pipeline, this is what you can leave.”

On Wednesday, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan unveiled significant changes to the tour that will see top players commit to a 20-tournament schedule with major financial incentives.

Fans now get to see each other compete against each other in at least 17 tournaments a year on a schedule that includes $20 million in purses, excluding the smallest field in Sentry. Tournament of Champions in Kapalua To start the season.

“People make decisions, hearing information from one side and not the other,” McIlroy continued. “That’s my whole thing this whole time — I’ve always said, guys can do whatever they want, guys can make the decision that’s best for them and their families, but I just like guys to make decisions based on all the facts, and sometimes some guys make those decisions based on having all the facts in front of them. I don’t think decisions have been made.”

LIV Golf is expected to announce Inclusion of seven new players Smith was rumored to be one of the names on the list – after the playoffs were over.

In a press conference before the St. Jude championship, Smith declined to comment on the rumors he already has. LIV ties up with Golf, “Winning the FedEx Cup playoffs” is his first priority, he told the media.

“My goal here is to win the FedEx Cup playoffs. That’s all I’m here for. If I have to say anything about the PGA Tour or LIV, it’s coming from Cameron Smith, not Cameron Percy,” he said. The Australian golfer revealed in an interview that Smith was “gone”.

Speculation continued last week when Smith announced he was pulling out of the BMW Championship with “hip discomfort”.

He was six strokes behind leader Scotty Scheffler at the start of Thursday’s Tour Championship.