There’s something about the PGA Tour LIV Golf will never last: Tiger Woods.

On Tuesday, Woods traveled to Wilmington, Delaware Meeting the top players on tour LIV Golf to discuss expansion as rumors of more defectors continue to grow, but Woods’ presence sends a strong message.

Tiger Woods reacts on the 13th hole during the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

(Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

“It was effective and I think it shows how much he cares about the tour,” said Rory McIlroy, who was also in attendance. via USA Today. “I think it shows how much he cares about the up and coming generation of players.

“Like it or not, they can’t really sell Tiger Woods No longer. Tour has had an easy 20 years. They don’t have Tiger — yes, they have a few of us and we’re all great players, but we’re not Tiger Woods,” he continued.

Rory McIlroy hits the 15th green during the third round of the Canadian Open golf tournament at St. George Golf and Country Club on June 11, 2022 in Toronto.

(AP via Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

“He’s the hero we’ve all been waiting for. His voice is leading the way in the game of golf. His character is navigating where we all want to be.”

Greg Norman, LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO of LIV Golf Investments, revealed earlier this summer Woods turned down the enormous offer Between $700 million and $800 million to join the rival circuit.

“Whenever we all get in the room, there’s an alpha, and it’s not me,” McIlroy said.

Tiger Woods walks to the fourth tee during the third round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

(Andrew Reddington/Getty Images)

The meeting was called to “mobilize support” around the PGA Tour as LIV golf continues to cause controversy and the world’s top golfers jump to the Saudi-backed professional circuit.

