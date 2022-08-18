New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

There’s something about the PGA Tour LIV Golf will never last : Tiger Woods.

On Tuesday, Woods traveled to Wilmington, Delaware Meeting the top players on tour LIV Golf to discuss expansion as rumors of more defectors continue to grow, but Woods’ presence sends a strong message.

“It was effective and I think it shows how much he cares about the tour,” said Rory McIlroy, who was also in attendance. via USA Today . “I think it shows how much he cares about the up and coming generation of players.

“Like it or not, they can’t really sell Tiger Woods No longer. Tour has had an easy 20 years. They don’t have Tiger — yes, they have a few of us and we’re all great players, but we’re not Tiger Woods,” he continued.

“He’s the hero we’ve all been waiting for. His voice is leading the way in the game of golf. His character is navigating where we all want to be.”

Greg Norman, LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO of LIV Golf Investments, revealed earlier this summer Woods turned down the enormous offer Between $700 million and $800 million to join the rival circuit.

“Whenever we all get in the room, there’s an alpha, and it’s not me,” McIlroy said.

The meeting was called to “mobilize support” around the PGA Tour as LIV golf continues to cause controversy and the world’s top golfers jump to the Saudi-backed professional circuit.

