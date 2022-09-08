Rory McIlroy on LIV golfers at BMW PGA Championship: ‘They will be very tired on Sunday’

Rory McIlroy has completed his 2021-22 PGA Tour season. After opening his Tour Championship with a triple bogey, he came back to knock off world No. 1 Scotty Scheffler for his record third FedEx Cup.

Now, he is in Surrey, England for the BMW PGA Championship, one of the DP World Tour’s flagship events. He was joined by fellow Tour stars Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick and defending champion Billy Horschel.

However, to the dismay of many players in the field, 18 members of the LIV Golf Series are competing at Wentworth just days after Boston, with Dustin Johnson leading the way with a long eagle putt. First playoff hole.

“I honestly don’t think the American guys who don’t support the Tour should be here. Abraham Unser, Talor Gooch. … You never played this tournament, you never supported DP World Tour,” Horschel said Tuesday. “Why are you here? You’re only here for one reason and that’s to try to get world ranking points because you don’t have that (in LIV Golf).”

On Wednesday, it was McIlroy’s turn Not surprisingly, many of them focused on the presence of LIV members to answer questions from the media.

“It’s what it is,” he said when asked about his feelings for them on the field. “They are here. They are playing a golf tournament. My opinion is that they shouldn’t be here, but then again that’s just my opinion. But we’re all going to tee it up on the first tee tomorrow and we’re all going to play 72 holes, which is new for them at this point, and then we’ll go from there.

Asked if battling the LIV member for the win on Sunday would provide extra motivation, McIlroy offered the dig we’ve become accustomed to over the past few months.

“I mean, I try to win regardless of the golf tournament. They are very tired on Sunday. It will be the fourth day.

Sign up for our sports newsletter:All the sports news you need to know delivered right to you!

Some of the players who have been busy with their 54-hole, shotgun-opening events over the past few months are Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood, with whom McIlroy has shared countless Ryder Cup moments.

“I wouldn’t say I relate to them very much at the minute,” he said. “But again, if you’re talking about the Ryder Cup, that’s not the future of the Ryder Cup team.”

The next Ryder Cup isn’t until 2023, but McIlroy was asked this month if he would suit up for the international team at the President’s Cup if called up.

“One hundred percent. It is located at Quail Hollow. Did you see me play Quail Hollow?”

It’s not an option, but it’s fun to think about.

The four-time major champion has won three times at the North Carolina course, including the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship, the last time it hosted a PGA Tour event.

McIlroy’s most recent appearance at the BMW PGA came in 2019, where he finished ninth. He won the event in 2014.