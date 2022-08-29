New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rory McIlroy Wins FedEx Cup Playoffs for third time After a stunning comeback in the final round of the Tour Championship on Sunday, but claiming his $18 million prize, the 22-time PGA Tour winner took a dig at his competitors on the LIV Golf Circuit – 18 of whom will soon face off at next month’s BMW PGA Championship.

McIlroy, 33, came back from six shots behind to beat Scotty Scheffler, who had not trailed all week until the 70th hole, and naturally felt good from his victory. It was during that time that McIlroy took a subtle dig at many LIV golf defectors.

“The 70th hole is a good time to take the lead in a golf tournament,” he said. By Sports Illustrated. “Or the 52nd hole if you play anywhere else.”

LIV Golf Joins Antitrust Lawsuit Against PGA Tour, Two More Golfers Drop Out

Tensions will inevitably reach a boiling point next month when McIlroy et al The top players on the PGA Tour Face some of the same players at the BMW PGA Championship – The DP World Tour treats LIV golf differently than the Tour.

McIlroy made his feelings on the matter clear – he’s not looking forward to it.

“If you believe in something, I think you should speak up, and I believe very strongly about this. I really do,” he said Sunday. “I hate what it’s doing to the game of golf. I hate it. I really do. I can’t stomach going to Wentworth in two weeks and seeing 18 people there. It just doesn’t sit right with me.”

“So yeah, I feel strongly. I believe what I’m saying is right, and when you believe what you’re saying is right, I think you’re happy to put your neck on the line.”

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan Significant changes to the tour were revealed after a players-only meeting in Delaware last week, where McIlroy, Tiger Woods and other top golfers gathered to discuss the ongoing threat of LIV golf and the direction of the tour.

