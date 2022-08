New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rory McIlroy shot four under to win a record third career FedEx Cup as Scotty Scheffler blew his six-shot lead into the final round of the Tour Championship on Sunday.

McIlroy won by a stroke at 21-under, with Scheffler’s three-over round resulting in him moving to 20-under for the tournament. Sungjae Im matched him for that total, but he also finished second as he was fourth on the day.

McIlroy earned $18 million with the win.