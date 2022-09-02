Rookie Spencer Strider breaks John Smoltz’s Atlanta Braves record with 16 strikeouts vs. Rockies

ATLANTA — Spencer Strider struggled to understand why his Braves teammates started talking to him about John Smoltz when he finished the eighth inning against Colorado.

The rookie didn’t know he had broken the Atlanta record held by the Hall of Famer.

Strider struck out 16 batters — the most by a Braves pitcher since the team moved to Atlanta in 1966 — allowing two hits in eight innings in the Braves’ 3-0 win over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday night.

Strider fanned his final two batters with two runners on in the eighth — with his fastball still hitting 98 mph — to complete his incredible 106-pitch outing.

“I lost track after five (innings),” Strider said of his strikeout count. Teammate Kyle Wright filled the rookie in on the record.

“I came out of the game and Kyle was telling me about John Smoltz or something. It didn’t make sense,” Strider said.

Finally, Strider understood.

“It’s pretty brutal, the guys thrown in this organization, it’s a long, unbelievable list,” Strider said. “I’m grateful to be here and be successful.”

Austin Riley and rookie Michael Harris II hit solo home runs for Atlanta.

Strider threw just 42 pitches in his first four innings, setting him on pace to record his longest career start. He did not walk.

Smoltz struck out 15 twice, on May 24, 1992 against Montreal and on April 10, 2005 against the New York Mets. Hall of Famer Warren Spann held the Braves’ all-time record with 18 strikeouts on June 14, 1952 against the Chicago Cubs. , when the team played in Boston.

Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth for his 31st save in 36 chances.

The Braves have won two of three against Colorado and are three games behind the NL East-leading New York Mets.

Strider (9-4) was dominant in extending the Rockies’ road woes. Colorado dropped to 20-44 from Coors Field, a .313 hitting percentage that ranked last in the majors. The right-hander struck out the team in the second and seventh innings.

Strider lasted just four innings in the Braves’ 6-2 win at Colorado on June 4, and this time, the rookie was in better control.

“It’s plus velocity and I thought the one thing he could have done better tonight was throw his slider more effectively,” Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon said. “I think that’s what made him better tonight. He seemed to settle in and have a really good feel for that slider.

Strider’s previous high was 13 strikeouts in a 13-1 win over Philadelphia on Aug. 2.

Strider retired Colorado’s first 12 hitters before CJ Krahn lofted a soft single into right field in the fifth. He didn’t allow another hit until Michael Toglia’s single to right in the eighth.

Elias Diaz reached when first baseman Matt Olson missed a throw by shortstop Dansby Swanson on an error that left runners on first and third. Strider struck out Elehouris Montero and then Sean Bouchard — both of whom hit sliders — to cap off his gem.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Strider was inspired in spring training by being compared to former Braves closer Craig Kimbrel, now with the Dodgers.

“Now he looks like Tom Seaver,” Snitker said.

Kuhl fades into fifth place

Rockies right-hander Chad Kuhl (6-8) allowed three runs on five hits, including two homers and a walk, in 4 2/3 innings. Kuhl recorded his first four outs on strikeouts, but Dansby left the game after giving up two runs in the fifth, including Swanson’s run-scoring single.

Striders strikeouts

Strider posted his fifth career game with at least 10 strikeouts, making only the 30th appearance and 17th start of his career. He won his last three decisions and showed no signs of slowing down late in the season. He began the year in Atlanta’s bullpen.

Strider Strider set the Braves single-game rookie record for strikeouts, the most by any pitcher in the majors since Colorado’s John Gray had 16 in a shutout of San Diego on Sept. 17, 2016.

Strider’s performance was tied for the second-most strikeouts without a walk by a rookie. Cubs Kerry Wood has 20 Ks and no free passes on May 6, 1998 against the Houston Astros.

Trainer’s room

Rockies: OF Yonathan Daza (shoulder) is beginning a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque. … Recalled RHP Chad Smith and IF Alan Trejo from Albuquerque.

Braves: 2B Ozzie Albies (broken left foot) was hitless in four at-bats as he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett. … RHP Mike Soroka (right Achilles tendon) was reinstated from the injured list and optioned to Gwinnett, where he is scheduled to make his fourth rehab start Friday. … If Orlando Arcia (strained left hamstring) is activated from IL after missing 20 games. … RHP Jesse Chavez, claimed off waivers from the Angels on Tuesday, has been activated.

Next

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (7-9, 4.88 ERA) is scheduled to face Reds RHP Luis Sessa (3-2, 5.36) in Friday night’s opener of a three-game series at Cincinnati.

Braves: RHP Charlie Morton (6-5 4.10) looks to improve his career 10-5 record and 4.08 ERA against Miami when he faces Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara (12-6, 2.13). Alcantara is 4-1 with a 1.74 ERA in nine career starts against the Braves, including a 2-0 mark in five starts at Truist Park.