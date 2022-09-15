Ronaldo scores his first goal of the season in the Europa League

It was as much a textbook as European away victories, and there were bits and pieces of good news for Manchester United too. Eric ten Hag will rejoice at the third goal of the season by Jadon Sancho, who opened the scoring after the competent but blunt Sheriff Tiraspol started well, and the clincher was remarkable in its own way. Cristiano Ronaldo was not used to waiting so long for his first goal of the season, and a penalty before half-time was a common way to get it; However, now he is not true, and in his club career he lacks 700 points.

United were now firmly established in Group E and Ten Hag’s decision to treat Sheriff with the utmost respect by making five substitutions but opting for a formidable starting XI was borne out by professional demeanor. With United’s scheduling gap now giving them another two and a half weeks off, it seemed like a productive exhaustion.

Sheriff vs Manchester United: Europa League Live Read more

There was always a feeling that United would have to ride out the early flurry. It was an opportunity for the young multinational Sheriff team to make a name for themselves, and the home team certainly had examples to draw on. It’s been almost a year since the Moldovans made a splash with their victory at Real Madrid: none of the players who started that night did it here, some moved on to bigger things, and coach Iurie Vernidub left earlier this year to serve in his native Ukrainian army, and now coaches FC Kryvbas.

So Sheriff started at speed, with Burkina Faso pairing Cédric Badolo and Abu Ouattara offering energy and quick feet on both sides. Mohamed Diop struck from a long distance and the fans had plenty to do. “Sheriff” was forced to spend in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova; their hometown is in Transnistria, the Russian-backed breakaway state, and were banned by UEFA from hosting European matches there following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Not everyone likes serial champions in Moldova, but they were loudly supported.

United quickly reassured them by scoring a goal in the first moment of a real threat. The goal was deftly framed and taken, Christian Eriksen deftly cut the ball so that Sancho controlled it with his rise. Sancho lost to Armel Zohuri in a deft turn to the left foot and clear Maksim Koval; at least it was some compensation for missing his return to England earlier in the day.

Jadon Sancho scores the first goal for Manchester United. Photograph: Peter Ciborra/Action Images/Reuters

“Sheriff” did not droop, forward Iyai Atiemven, after a strong jerk, shone past the target. But now United had a platform, and they almost lined up on it shortly after the half hour when Ronaldo lashed out after Anthony’s dainty pass. They got even closer when, after Koval had given his team trouble, Stjepan Radelic made a heroic clearance from Sancho’s corner kick.

Radelich kept his side in the game, but not for long. He must have cursed when left-back Patrick Kpozo almost immediately cut Diogo Dalot in the box, who was sent off by a batted pass from Bruno Fernandez. There was no doubt about the penalty, and Ronaldo broke his canard with a shot through the middle.

Scott McTominay got a break at halftime, the introduction of Casemiro meant that now there was someone on the show who could tell the story of the sheriff’s exploit at the Bernabeu. Fernandes came close to making it an even more distant memory almost immediately, but after Dalot met the contraction on the run, Koval’s legs abruptly gave him away.

It became an exercise in control for United, who had a monopoly of possession as the hour approached but showed little sign of going to the jugular. Ronaldo came close to landing Eriksen’s diabolical cross, Radelic intervening skillfully again before Rachid Akanbi shot not too far off target during Sheriff’s relatively rare break.

Badolo, always bright, warmed the hands of David de Gea from 25 meters. Ronaldo dodged the target in search of an elusive milestone, but the second half of this competition was, in truth, little more than a non-event.