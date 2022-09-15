type here...
Sports FOOTBALL Ronaldo scores his first goal of the season in...
SportsFOOTBALL

Ronaldo scores his first goal of the season in the Europa League

By printveela editor

-

19
0
- Advertisment -


It was as much a textbook as European away victories, and there were bits and pieces of good news for Manchester United too. Eric ten Hag will rejoice at the third goal of the season by Jadon Sancho, who opened the scoring after the competent but blunt Sheriff Tiraspol started well, and the clincher was remarkable in its own way. Cristiano Ronaldo was not used to waiting so long for his first goal of the season, and a penalty before half-time was a common way to get it; However, now he is not true, and in his club career he lacks 700 points.

United were now firmly established in Group E and Ten Hag’s decision to treat Sheriff with the utmost respect by making five substitutions but opting for a formidable starting XI was borne out by professional demeanor. With United’s scheduling gap now giving them another two and a half weeks off, it seemed like a productive exhaustion.

Sheriff vs Manchester United: Europa League Live

Read more

There was always a feeling that United would have to ride out the early flurry. It was an opportunity for the young multinational Sheriff team to make a name for themselves, and the home team certainly had examples to draw on. It’s been almost a year since the Moldovans made a splash with their victory at Real Madrid: none of the players who started that night did it here, some moved on to bigger things, and coach Iurie Vernidub left earlier this year to serve in his native Ukrainian army, and now coaches FC Kryvbas.

So Sheriff started at speed, with Burkina Faso pairing Cédric Badolo and Abu Ouattara offering energy and quick feet on both sides. Mohamed Diop struck from a long distance and the fans had plenty to do. “Sheriff” was forced to spend in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova; their hometown is in Transnistria, the Russian-backed breakaway state, and were banned by UEFA from hosting European matches there following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Not everyone likes serial champions in Moldova, but they were loudly supported.

United quickly reassured them by scoring a goal in the first moment of a real threat. The goal was deftly framed and taken, Christian Eriksen deftly cut the ball so that Sancho controlled it with his rise. Sancho lost to Armel Zohuri in a deft turn to the left foot and clear Maksim Koval; at least it was some compensation for missing his return to England earlier in the day.

Jadon Sancho scores the first goal for Manchester United. Photograph: Peter Ciborra/Action Images/Reuters

“Sheriff” did not droop, forward Iyai Atiemven, after a strong jerk, shone past the target. But now United had a platform, and they almost lined up on it shortly after the half hour when Ronaldo lashed out after Anthony’s dainty pass. They got even closer when, after Koval had given his team trouble, Stjepan Radelic made a heroic clearance from Sancho’s corner kick.

Radelich kept his side in the game, but not for long. He must have cursed when left-back Patrick Kpozo almost immediately cut Diogo Dalot in the box, who was sent off by a batted pass from Bruno Fernandez. There was no doubt about the penalty, and Ronaldo broke his canard with a shot through the middle.

Scott McTominay got a break at halftime, the introduction of Casemiro meant that now there was someone on the show who could tell the story of the sheriff’s exploit at the Bernabeu. Fernandes came close to making it an even more distant memory almost immediately, but after Dalot met the contraction on the run, Koval’s legs abruptly gave him away.

It became an exercise in control for United, who had a monopoly of possession as the hour approached but showed little sign of going to the jugular. Ronaldo came close to landing Eriksen’s diabolical cross, Radelic intervening skillfully again before Rachid Akanbi shot not too far off target during Sheriff’s relatively rare break.

Badolo, always bright, warmed the hands of David de Gea from 25 meters. Ronaldo dodged the target in search of an elusive milestone, but the second half of this competition was, in truth, little more than a non-event.

Previous articleFans are pushing for Larry Kwong’s induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame, 75 years after he broke the NHL color barrier.
Next articleThe House passed the bill to prevent interference in census. His path to the Senate is unclear

Latest news

CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Your restaurant bill will soon become even more expensive. That’s why

Christian Paul, CEO of Winston's in North Vancouver, says inflation has affected every aspect of their restaurant. ...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Orlando Rowing Club boat capsizes in lightning strike, student missing, 1 injured

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 15 Here are...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Convoy donors donated more than $460,000 to the race for CPC leadership, and many of them were first-time federal donors.

Police enforce an injunction against anti-vaccination protesters near Parliament Hill in Ottawa on February 19, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)...
Read more
ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

‘You’ve Got to Take the Risk’: Viola Davis on Black Women Warriors at the King’s Woman Center

Walking the TIFF red carpet last week, Viola Davis said the epitome of an African warrior leading an...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Car crashes into Trader Joe’s store in California, 8 injured

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 15 Here are...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

UN Secretary-General says Russia’s working peace deal on food exports ‘low’

closer Video Ukraine liberates towns in Kharkiv region, battering Russian forces Fox...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

FOOTBALL

Fiver Quality Preservation and Kotchap Song

POTTER (and 75), CRUIF (and 1972)Considering how Chelsea...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Silence about football’s links to sexual and domestic violence is deafening

Tthat's a lot of problems in football. ...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Removing Chelsea from their position will be the most difficult task

Hsomething is inevitable in football. No matter...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg Okafor ruined party after Sterling hit

After everything that's happened in the last week...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News