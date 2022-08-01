New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Former Acting ICE Director Ron Vitiello said Monday that the Biden administration is promoting open borders and has “no plan to secure the border . . .”

Vitiello joined “America’s Newsroom” to address the escalation as the Biden administration backtracked on its earlier statements against the Trump border wall.

The Department of Homeland Security announced last week that it is prioritizing completion of the wall near the Morelos Dam in Arizona. The decision, according to administration officials, was made to protect illegal immigrants from getting hurt while trying to navigate dangerous stretches of the Colorado River.

“They have to reject it because [Biden] They ran saying they’re not going to build another wall,” Vitiello said.

White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre was asked about the move by Fox News’ Peter Doocy last week. Jean-Pierre asserted that President Biden is “not completing the wall” but filling gaps to prevent immigrants from making dangerous attempts. crossing the border .

Trump slams Biden for ‘open, really dangerous’ border on US-Mexico border

Critics noted that Biden had campaigned hard to stop construction of the wall while running for the White House in 2020.

At one point, Biden even promised that if he wins, “ No other leg “The project will be built.

Vitiello said only the “super-woke” left believes that walls are not working to stem the flow of migrants.

“The agents know that the walls work. The data shows that the walls work, and it provides an anchor for border security at that border. It gives agents access. It makes them more secure. It’s an anchor for technology and other tools that agents need. Securely. to work, and it helps protect the border,” he told host Julie Banderas.

Vitiello advocates a “return to policies that worked” to secure the southern border with a wall while crossings increase.

“When you have a gap in the border wall, people take advantage of that. Drug traffickers take advantage of that.”

Haris Alik of Fox News contributed to this report