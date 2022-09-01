New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. slammed Democrats’ Covid response as a “pathetic failure” after a report suggested dramatic pandemic-related learning losses forced students to learn remotely. Johnson joined “The Faulkner Focus” Thursday to discuss the bombshell report and why policies aren’t based on “science.”

Ron Johnson: I don’t see how anyone can look at our response to Covid and conclude that it has been anything but a miserable failure. Over a million Americans dead, the human loss, the economic devastation, what we did to our children. In addition to this study, Rhode Island Hospital and Brown University conducted a study that showed that infants born during the pandemic had a 22-point drop in IQ and what’s sad about how we are. Damaged our children It was not driven by science during our response. Our CDC response to school closings and how we’re going to handle kids has been largely driven by teacher unions. I have written letters of observation regarding communication between the CDC and our health organizations and teachers unions and have not received a response. So it’s not driven by science. Remember how everyone was bashing Sweden because they didn’t close their schools, their kids went to school [and] Not wearing masks? Sweden’s death rate per million is only 59% of America’s. 1,894 people per million dead versus US 3,223 people per million. So none of those 1.9 million Swedish schoolchildren died from Covid, and the rate of infection among teachers was low. So our response, by people like Fauci and by our federal health agencies, is not honest, they’re not transparent. They have failed to protect the American people and have done our children a great disservice.

