Exclusive: Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is demanding that the Justice Department open an internal investigation or appoint a special counsel in the wake of new whistleblower allegations that the DOJ and FBI illegally suppressed information on Hunter Biden and “weaponized” it against the FBI. Sitting members of the Senate.

Sen. The revelation came a day after Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. Suppression of information on the Trump campaign and the Hunter Biden probe.

Johnson, who serves as the ranking member of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, wrote a follow-up letter on Tuesday to Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Chris Wray, Director of National Intelligence Avril Hines and DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

In the letter, new whistleblower information confirms a “scheme” among FBI officials to label defamatory information about the president’s son, Hunter Biden, as “false information.”

Grassley Probes DOJ, FBI Press, Hunter Biden for Transparency on Agencies’ ‘Biased’ Politics

Both Johnson and Grassley described events between July and October 2020, during which the FBI, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Thibault, FBI Supervisory Intelligence Analyst Brian Auten, and Republicans, including Democratic senators, investigated Hunter’s allegations and briefed them on the false accusation. The GOP is now promoting “foreign disinformation” regarding the president’s son.

August 6, 2020 meeting, GOP senators now allege after the whistleblower’s confirmation that it was intended to “undermine” their investigation into Hunter Biden.

“If true, these recent whistleblower revelations strongly suggest that the FBI’s August 6, 2020 briefing was in fact an attempt aimed at deliberately undermining the congressional investigation,” Johnson wrote in Tuesday’s letter. “One of the greatest episodes of executive branch corruption in American history is the FBI’s arming of the two sitting chairmen of US Senate committees charged with constitutional oversight,” Johnson continues.

“For nearly two years I have been seeking information from the FBI and the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) about the purpose of this briefing and who ordered it. On May 3, 2021, Senator Grassley and I reiterated these requests in a letter to Directors Wray and Hines. Both provided full responses. failed,” Johnson said.

The senator stated that the integrity of the FBI is now in question and “the agency can no longer be trusted to investigate Hunter Biden with integrity and even application of the law.” In addition, he claimed Garland failed to provide Grassley and “assurances” to him that the DOJ probe would be free of conflicts of interest.

“The Office of Inspector General (OIG) could provide an objective review of this matter, but neither Senator Grassley nor I have. If the OIG is unwilling or unable to investigate potential political targeting of US senators by federal law enforcement entities, then the appointment of a special counsel is entirely justified and long overdue.” Johnson concluded.

Grassley wrote to the FBI and DOJ on Monday, saying the new whistleblower information provided to his office “misrepresents the FBI’s receipt and use of defamatory information regarding Hunter Biden and the FBI’s misrepresentation of evidence obtained.”

“In light of these allegations, I am deeply concerned that the political bias of a select group of Justice Department and FBI officials has affected the Justice Department and FBI’s normal process and process for opening and pursuing high-profile and politically charged investigations,” Grassley wrote. , seeking further clarification from the agencies.

A federal investigation into this Tax affairs of the first son A “critical stage” has been reached, a source told Fox News last week. Authorities are considering whether to charge President Biden’s son with various tax violations, foreign lobbying violations and more.

A federal grand jury investigating Hunter Biden’s business dealings wrapped up its latest term late last month, but no charges were filed, a separate source told Fox News.

The DOJ declined to comment on Johnson’s letter. The FBI and ODNI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.