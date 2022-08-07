New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

For Kim Goldman, whose beloved brother Ron was murdered 28 years ago, there is no closure.

Decades after the gruesome murder that ignited the “trial of the century,” the 50-year-old has launched a new podcast called “Media Circus,” in which she explores media coverage of high-profile crimes. The best-selling author, who based her series title on her 2015 book, sits down with family members in hopes of raising awareness about how their lives have been affected over the years.

Some of the people she spoke to for the “media circus” included Judy Shepard, mother of Matthew Shepard; Gina DeJesus, who was kidnapped in Ohio at age 14 and held captive along with two other girls; Kiki Doe, survivor of Jeffrey Epstein; and Amanda Knox, to name a few.

Although the experience was therapeutic for Goldman, time has not erased the grief of losing her sibling.

“I’ve spent almost three decades talking to people when it comes to trauma and tragedy,” Goldman told Fox News Digital. “‘Closure’ is a word that sounds beautiful in theory, but for those of us who hear it, it’s disconcerting. It doesn’t exist. Instead, we invent a new normal. We find ways to cope with the pain. But we don’t move forward. Chapter Not closed.”

“I didn’t realize it at the time, but when my brother died I wasn’t really grieving because there was so much chaos,” she reflected. “[My father and I] was under such scrutiny. Cameras and people followed us everywhere. You never really had a moment to grieve.”

“I distinctly remember when our civil case ended and the media disappeared for a while, it was a sickening feeling,” she added. “I suddenly felt so alone. This flood of emotions came over me. I realized that I didn’t process the loss of my brother the way I wanted or wanted to. It’s hard. I don’t think about things in terms of regret. It was just what I experienced. But Having the media everywhere, watching and scrutinizing your every move – nothing can prepare you for that. Is she crying? Is she not crying enough? Why is she smiling? She has to depend on it. All these things add difficult layers to it. go.”

On the night of June 12, 1994, Ron, 25, and his friend Nicole Brown Simpson, the ex-wife of OJ Simpson, were stabbed to death in one of Los Angeles’ most exclusive neighborhoods.

Simpson, a Hall of Fame football hero once nicknamed “The Juice,” was acquitted of murder. As the verdict was read after one of the most divisive criminal trials in US history, courtroom cameras caught a devastated Goldman sobbing uncontrollably. The murder case is officially listed as unsolved.

In recent years, Goldman has turned to public service. She works with troubled teenagers and supports crime victims’ rights groups. In 2019, she revisited her brother’s case in a podcast called “Confronting OJ Simpson,” which featured interviews with prosecutors, investigators and witnesses who never spoke, as well as interviews with the juror who was not convicted.

Goldman said she is aware that some naysayers may find it strange that she is once again putting herself out there publicly when she faces criticism. She’s heard it all.

“The goal of the media circus is to give power back to victims and survivors,” she explained. “We all have the right to tell our story. These families should be able to control the narrative and decide for themselves what they want to be a part of. I’ve opened myself up…my goal is to tell the truth. Podcast, this loved one will be in the driver’s seat Can. Have some control over the story. And they can trust me because I’ve been there.”

“Me and my dad, we take it one day at a time,” she said. “And we just love each other. My dad, he’s going to be 82 this year, and he’s volunteering as an officer on the civilian police force in Arizona. He impresses me every day. We’re hanging in there.”

In 1997, after the victims’ families filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Simpson, a civil court awarded both families $33.5 million in restitution. Simpson later served nine years in prison for robbery and kidnapping in an attempt to steal back some of his sports memorabilia from a Las Vegas hotel room. He was released in October 2017.

Simpson, now 75, has always maintained his innocence. In 2019, he told The Associated Press that he would no longer discuss the killings.

Goldman said people still have misconceptions about her brother’s case.

“In 1994, we didn’t really have the Internet like we have today, right?” she said “Now you can search through blogs, comments, Reddit – the access is just ridiculous. There are so many conspiracy theories and so many misconceptions. People are spreading rumours. I still get messages every day from people asking who they thought they were, or why I had this or that. Not paying attention. Why don’t I contact the district attorney’s office about this theory? Why not call the FBI? Don’t I want to know who killed my brother? Doesn’t my brother have a black belt in karate? Why couldn’t he do better? He deserves what he gets.”

“It’s—a lot,” Goldman said, taking a deep breath. “I wish people would be a little more discerning when they look up information on the internet. I know it’s exhausting to read 20 different articles to find the truth. But be more careful where you get your information. I see it. I see all the comments . I get pings, I get notifications. And it’s hard. I don’t have the energy to go out there and correct every comment. And sometimes, it’s not my job.”

However, sometimes Goldman can’t help but take it upon herself to defend her family online. Especially for her brother, who isn’t here to do that.

“People still come to us with their comments,” she said. “People accused me of having a dark heart. Then, I wanted to shut down. I became self-conscious. I was in my early 20s and the criticism was uncomfortable. I felt like I had to tone down how I felt. I would be scrutinized. .Of course, I was angry. But now, it depends on the day. Sometimes I engage and try to educate people. Other days I let it be and I know it’s not about me. I guess it depends on the mood. Sometimes I fake it. Creates personalities and goes out there and has a field day.”

Today, Goldman said the grief continues. She described him as “a good friend who knows me better than anyone.”

“It’s reliable, it’s always with you,” she said. “This color has changed over the years with the changes in my life. I’m a single parent and I’ve raised a handsome, smart, great young man. And with all of my son’s accomplishments, it just brings the point home. I don’t have a brother… but I let [grief] Be a part of me. My brother’s legacy must be told and honored. He spent the last two minutes of his life pulling himself for someone else. We were all incredibly close. grief? That is not an option. We just push on.”

Goldman said she finds comfort in remembering the good times she had with her older brother, whom she described as her hero and protector.

“My brother got lightheaded,” she said. “He was a complex man, but in the same vein, he was also very simple. People connected with him and related to him because he was so independent. He was confident in what he did, but he was also vulnerable. He found himself along the way. was trying. So I take it all with me.”

“My brother was a larger-than-life personality,” she shared. “Even though I’m not like him — I’m more shy and introverted — there was something about him that people just connected to. I think about that warmth and that comfort. Hopefully, I can bring that into the conversation that I’m having with other people.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.