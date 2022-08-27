New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Florida Govt Ron DeSantis Broward County suspended four school board members after reading a report issued by a grand jury following the Parkland school shooting.

It pointed to “incompetence, dereliction of duty and abuse of power” by board members. DeSantis signed the executive order Suspending Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Anne Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson and naming their replacements.

“It is my duty to suspend people from office when there is clear evidence of incompetence, dereliction of duty, misconduct or misconduct,” DeSantis said. “The statewide grand jury’s findings vindicate the work of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas School Safety Commission. We are grateful to the members of the jury who have dedicated countless hours to this mission, and we hope that this suspension provides another step toward justice for the Parkland community. is in the best interest of students and all citizens of Florida.”

The Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury issued several reports, but its final report, which ran to more than 130 pages, spent a lot of time focusing on specific issues. Fraud and Abuse Millions of dollars in state funding.

“Our discussion of the subjects of this report will be very specific,” the grand jury members wrote. “We’re going to name names, we’re going to call attention to specific actions on specific dates. … We do all of this in an effort to provide the taxpayers of these school districts with a clear picture of what’s going on in their schools. What’s causing it and why.”

Grand jury members found some, but not all, school board members “misconduct, misconduct, dereliction of duty, and incompetence in mismanaging the SMART program, a Million-dollar bonds “To provide for the improvement and renovation of school safety.

Years after the fatal shooting, members of the grand jury found that the schools had not been established Security system Had they been in place, lives could have been saved at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“Even four years after the events of February 14, 2018, the grand jury’s final report found that a safety-related alarm that could have saved lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was ‘and is such a low priority that it remains.'” ,”” DeSantis’ office wrote.

In addition to the school being in an “unsafe” environment, grand jury members chided board members for “allowing education to continue in old, dilapidated, dilapidated buildings that were renovated years ago.”

DeSantis’ office pointed to a key part of the grand jury report saying, “These are inexcusable actions by school board members who have demonstrated a pattern of unacceptable behavior throughout the district, including fraud and mismanagement.”