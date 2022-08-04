New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office will make a “major” announcement Thursday morning, a spokeswoman said.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday night, DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pusha teased the impact of the announcement and said it would lead to the “liberal media meltdown of the year.”

“Major announcement tomorrow morning from @GovRonDeSantis. Prepare for this year’s liberal media meltdown,” Pushaw wrote. “Everyone rest tonight.”

Some immediately began to speculate whether the announcement was related to the 2024 presidential election, given the Florida governor’s popularity among Republican voters.

DeSantis launched the first TV ad of his Florida gubernatorial re-election campaign

DeSantis has consistently topped polls for 2024 Republican candidates, usually behind former President Donald Trump.

After a user claimed DeSantis was leading in an internal poll, Pusha responded that it was an official statement, not about his campaign.

In another tweet, Pusha confirmed that DeSantis is seeking re-election in Florida. A potential 2024 announcement would be especially early, and DeSantis would have to be accountable to the Federal Elections Commission between now and Election Day.

‘The View’: Here’s How Ron DeSantis’ Political Team Responded to Invitation from ABC Talk Show

Another user asked if DeSantis would travel to Taiwan, in light of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to the region.

“He’s as focused on Florida as ever!” Pusha responded.

Several other users who commented speculated that Trump officially joining the 2024 ticket as vice president, banning masks in Florida, suing President Joe Biden or inheriting from the US.

Later on

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

Many users expressed interest to know how the ad will end up.

Click here to get the Fox News app