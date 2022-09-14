New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis followed through on his promise to leave illegal immigrants in progressive states, sending two planes full of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday.

Video provided to Fox News Digital shows migrants disembarking from planes at Martha’s Vineyard Airport in Massachusetts.

“Yes, Florida can confirm two flights with illegal immigrants arrived in Martha’s Vineyard today as part of the state’s resettlement program to move illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations,” Tarn Fenske, the governor’s communications director, told Fox News Digital.

DeSantis said the Florida government has funds available to bus illegal immigrants from outside his state

“States like Massachusetts, New York and California are ‘sanctuary states’ and by supporting the open border policies of the Biden administration, they facilitate the care of these people who have been invited into our country by encouraging illegal immigration,” he said.

“As you know, this past legislative session the Florida Legislature appropriated $12 million to implement a program to facilitate the removal of illegal immigrants from this state in accordance with federal law,” she added.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s office did not respond to an after-hours inquiry from Fox News Digital.

As Fox News Digital reported in April, the Florida budget since the state legislature passed it included $12 million for the Florida Department of Transportation to remove and relocate illegal immigrants from the state.

Martha’s Vineyard is known as the playground of wealthy progressives, including former President Barack Obama, who bought a multimillion-dollar home in 2019.

DeSantis, a Republican, proposed Delaware or Martha’s Vineyard as a destination for such immigrants, but at the time his office explained that they could also be sent to “other ‘progressive’ states whose governors have approved flagrant violations of federal immigration law.”

“It is not Floridians’ responsibility to subsidize aliens to live illegally in our state; we do not agree with Biden’s open borders agenda,” the governor’s office said at the time.

In November, DeSantis said dozens of migrant planes landed in Florida at the behest of the Biden administration, at which point they threatened to send them on buses to Delaware.

Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, began sending thousands of illegal immigrants to Washington, DC in April as the immigration crisis engulfed border states. In August, buses from Texas began going to New York City and Chicago. Arizona also sent buses to Washington.

Vice President Kamala Harris, tasked with resolving the border crisis by President Biden shortly after taking office in 2021, sparked a firestorm this week after she twice declared that the U.S. southern border was “secure,” but administration officials were predicting an average. Every month 55,000 people are known as “gotaways,” or illegals who successfully enter the country without being detained.

