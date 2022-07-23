New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called out China for buying large amounts of property in the Sunshine State, telling “The Ingraham Angle” that he signed the law to curb the “undue influence of rogue states” like the Chinese Communist Party.

Host Laura Ingraham reports on growing concerns about China buying up American real estate, particularly in agricultural and residential areas, in the Plains and in places like Florida.

“I don’t think they can do it,” DeSantis said. “I think the problem is that these companies have ties to CCP and it’s not always clear from what the company is doing – but I think it’s a big problem.”

DeSantis said Tallahassee has banned Chinese “Confucius Institutes,” which he said allow CCP influence and propaganda in the higher education system.

“We’re probably going to legislate in the next legislative session about our pension investments, things that are tied to the CCP. We don’t necessarily have more of it, but we want to make sure we’re reducing that relationship so we’re not funding our number one enemy. .”

Recently Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va. and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. With regard to the January 6 hearings under his leadership, DeSantis said he intends to “get away from Biden’s problems” — and that Democrats must create a new cause célèbre because they believe he is failing the American people on “bread-and-butter issues.”

“What they want to do is make an election about things other than the concerns of the American people. That’s not going to work. It might help raise funds for their leftist base, but the American people aren’t going to. Will be diverted,” he predicted.

Kinzinger and Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. When asked about his interactions with him while he was in the House, DeSantis said they were few or far between, except to recognize him as a fellow military veteran in the caucus.

Later, DeSantis called HHS official Rachel Levin, who oversaw Pennsylvania’s coronavirus lockdown order before being named an admiral in the US Public Health Service’s commissioned corps under President Biden.

Levine, who is transgender, spoke to the Miami Herald about the importance of “gender-affirming care” for children and young adults, Ingraham reported.

DeSantis said the term is a “philandering” to force a patient to change sex, and “there is no evidence that this is an effective medical service.”

“We know people who do this when their kids are having major problems, so we believe that’s not appropriate in the state of Florida. We don’t want doctors to be licensed if they’re doing it,” DeSantis said, referring to the doctors who performed Levine’s surgery. Patients who cause problems later in life should be prosecuted.

While Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and California Governor Gavin Newsom are said by some to be overtures to potential Democratic presidential bids in 2024, DeSantis later claimed that their policies were growing Florida and that their states were “hemorrhaging people” faster than others.

“If you look at California, they’ve never lost population from when the state was founded until the current governor took office. Now they’re hemorrhaging people. Illinois is hemorrhaging people. New York and their tax base is narrowing and people are shrinking. Bringing wealth to Florida and bringing in Florida. Bringing opportunity,” he said, after both governors criticized Tallahassee’s leadership.

“[H]This is the thing. “It’s a result of us having good policies, but they’ve driven people away with their terrible policies,” the governor added, adding that both states’ largest cities — Chicago and Los Angeles — are among the least safe municipalities. The United States is also left-leaning with light criminal justice scenes. being run by the prosecutor.