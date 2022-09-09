New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office on Wednesday slammed the Biden administration’s ongoing mask mandate for low-income toddlers, calling it an “unacceptable” harm to children, even contradicting current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Head Start preschools and child care centers for low-income families overseen by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) still require children under 2 to wear masks, even though current CDC guidelines recommend universal masking. Areas with high COVID-19 community levels. The New York Times reported Wednesday that Head Start staff are also required to be vaccinated.

Mask and vaccination mandates apply to the program in only 25 states after red-leaning states like Florida and Texas filed suit in federal courts and obtained injunctions to halt their implementation.

“Governor DeSantis will look out for children first and foremost,” DeSantis press secretary Brian Griffin said in an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital. “He was the first to insist that children return to the classroom, and he stood firm against veils in school as harmful to children’s development and education.”

“Governor DeSantis will not allow federal bureaucrats to butcher children in Florida,” Griffin added. “It’s unacceptable that the Biden administration is continuing to do this to children, and it’s strange that they’re doing it against their own CDC guidance.”

An HHS spokesperson said The Hechinger Report Head Start informed directors in February that it would no longer enforce the mask rule. agency told the Times Updating the official rules is a “lengthy process” that takes into account CDC guidance, the availability of recent vaccines for children under 6 months of age and more than 2,700 public comments.

But the fact that the provision is still on the books has caused confusion among Head Start facilitators. HHS did not respond to an inquiry from Fox News Digital about whether an updated masking and vaccine rule is in the works.

“Head Start programs have been short-circuited,” Tommy Sheridan, the association’s deputy director, told The Times. “This mandate on masking and vaccines has hurt so many programs. It’s more of a crisis, it feels like a looming disaster now.”