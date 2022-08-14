New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be the keynote speaker at Arizona gubernatorial candidate Cary Lake’s campaign event on Sunday.

The speech was DeSantis’ first major public appearance in the wake of the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump endorsed both Lake and Blake Masters, the Arizona GOP Senate candidate, at Sunday’s event.

DeSantis’ office declined to comment on whether he would speak further on Sunday’s Mar-a-Lago attack.

Florida’s governor condemned the FBI’s action in a tweet last week, arguing it was an example of politicians weaponizing law enforcement.

GOP blames ‘weaponization’ of dose after Trump’s Mar-a-Lago raided by FBI; DEMS calls this ‘accountability’

“MAL’s attack is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the regime’s political opponents, with people like Hunter Biden being treated with kid gloves,” DeSantis wrote. “Now the regime is getting another 87k IRS agents against its opponents? Banana Republic.”

FBI seized classified records from Mar-a-Lago during search of Trump residence

Trump called on the FBI to return several documents taken in Sunday’s raid after Fox News reported that some of them were under attorney-client privilege.

Attorney-client privilege refers to the legal authority to keep communications between attorneys and their clients private.

“Oh great! Just learned that the FBI, in the now famous raid on Mar-a-Lago, took privileged ‘attorney-client’ material as well as ‘executive’ privileged material. Taken,” Trump wrote. “By this copy of the Truth, I respectfully request that these documents be immediately returned to the place from which they were taken. Thank you!”

DeSantis is also scheduled to appear at a rally Sunday for Republican candidate Mark Ronchetti, who is running for governor in New Mexico.