Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino” he was horrified to hear Democratic lawmakers insult Republican voters.

GOV. Ron Dentis: I think that people like Hochul and Krist are representative of the leftist ideology that they believe the conservative half of the country are effectively second-class citizens, so when she Telling all Republicans To get on the bus and get out of New York… they’re going to lose the NYPD, they’re going to lose the FDNY, they’re going to lose the people at the Port Authority.

Ron Dentis’ response to Charlie Crist’s claim

It is these people—these good, strong, conservative patriots—who keep New York apart Fall off the cliff completely, although she is trying to do so. So I thought it was really offensive that she would say that.

