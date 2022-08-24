Roma congratulate Wijnaldum on victory

Roma sent messages of support to injured teammate Georginio Wijnaldum before and during their narrow 1-0 Serie A victory over the recently promoted Cremonese.
Roma players wore T-shirts that read “Come on Jeanieduring the warm-up and Chris Smalling also showed an Roma jersey with Wijnaldum’s name and number after scoring the only goal of the game.
Wijnaldum, who was on loan from Paris Saint-Germain this month, fractured his tibia during training on Sunday. Shortly before half-time, José Mourinho’s team suffered another injury when Nicolò Zaniolo was carried away on a stretcher with a serious shoulder injury. However, after the game, he wrote on Instagram: “For those who were hoping this was something bad… See you in three weeks.”
Both sides had several chances to take the lead, with Cremonese goalkeeper Ionu Radu making some impressive saves.
The away team were agonizingly close shortly after the break when Cyriel Dessers’ shot went off the bar. Deserts also landed two acrobatic kicks over the bar.
Roma also hit the woodwork when Radu turned a shot from Stefan El Shaarawy into the crossbar, but the hosts broke the deadlock in the 65th minute when a corner was taken from the left and Smalling headed over the rear post.
Cremonese nearly equalized in stoppage time when a volley from Charles Pikel hit the right post from the outside.
juventus tied 0:0 Sampdoria after Adrien Rabiot’s second-half attempt was ruled out by VAR for offside.
Turintsy thought they had finally opened the scoring when Rabiot saved a pass from Dusan Vlahovic in the 65th minute, but the goal was not counted.
Juventus striker Juan Cuadrado could have found Vlahovic unnoticed in the 15th minute after stealing the ball from defender Tommaso Augello, but decided to shoot and his attempt was repulsed.
Mehdi Leris landed the only shot at Sampdoria’s goal in the seventh minute after a cross cut through the Juventus defense and reached them in the center of the box, but the midfielder hit the woodwork after goalkeeper Mattia Perin saved his shot.
Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus manager, told DAZN: “We didn’t concede a single goal in two games. In the first half, Sampdoria played well, and in the second half we achieved good results. Unfortunately, there are some things in football that shouldn’t be done, and it’s happening in the opposite direction.”
Privacy Notice: The newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content sponsored by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website and Google Privacy Policy as well as Terms of Service apply.
Juventus, with four points, will host Roma on Saturday, while Sampdoria, with one point, will go to Salernitana on Sunday.
Low finish of Christian Stuani in La Liga Girona on the way to a 3-1 victory over a team of 10 Getafe. The Uruguayan striker put the hosts in the lead before Domingos Duarte’s own goal scored Girona two goals.
Valentin Castellanos actually killed the game just after an hour, shooting Girona’s third shot after hooking on Yangel Herrera’s pass.
Just a few minutes before, Enes Ünal had chalked up a goal for Getafe. However, Ünal scored a goal, which was scored in the last quarter, and this was only consolation. In the seventh minute of stoppage time, Fabrizio Angileri was sent off for Getafe, adding to a difficult night for the guests.
Almeria shook off the red card to Alex Centelles to achieve a 1-1 draw on Elche. Umar Sadiq put Almeria ahead and the Nigerian striker converted a cross from Lucas Robertone. However, Alex Collado pulled back Elche at half an hour level after being found by a pass from Roger Marty.
Centelles was sent off two minutes later, leaving Almería to play the majority of the match alone. However, the visitors held on and both sides took the first point of the season.