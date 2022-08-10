off
Jacob Blake’s knife ‘big factor’ in Kenosha officers’ no charges: Jim Trusty

Former DOJ prosecutor James Trusty commented in Kenosha, Wisc. The district attorney’s decision not to charge any police officers in the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Rolling Stone pushed the false narrative that Jacob Black was unarmed in a Sunday profile of the progressive Senate candidate.

Music and culture outlet Rolling Stone profiled Wisconsin lieutenant governor and Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, d. In a Sunday piece, he “condemned how an unarmed black man, Jacob Blake, was shot dead by one of the law enforcement officers.”

Rolling Stone is one of several outlets that have falsely pushed the narrative that Blake was “unarmed” when he was shot by police.

After Jacob Blake was shot 7 times in Kenosha, Wisconsin, police responded to a 911 call from the mother of his children and attempted to arrest him. The incident left him partially paralyzed and sparked a wave of violent protests in 2020. Violent protests in Kenosha caused at least $50 million in damage and forced thousands of National Guard members to be called in to quell the ensuing chaos.

The Kenosha police chief took parting shots in a farewell message

KENOSHA, WI - AUGUST 24: Protesters wave an American flag over a burning building during riots to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Monday, August 24, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

(Photo by Joshua Lott for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

However, prosecutors released video evidence showing Blake brandishing a knife when law enforcement shot him. In a January 2021 interview on “Good Morning America,” Blake himself admitted to wielding the blade.

He said, “I realized I had dropped my knife, a little pocket knife in it. So after I got off him I picked it up because they bit me and I fell on him.”

Blake also had multiple warrants out for his arrest on charges ranging from disorderly conduct to third-degree sexual assault.

Before waiting for investigators to reveal the facts of the case, newspapers rushed to portray Blake as “unarmed.”

POLITICO claimed in a tweet that Blake was an “unarmed black man” who was “shot in the back.”

The Kenosha County Sheriff and police officers in riot gear form a line behind a burning truck during a protest against the shooting death of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 24, 2020.

(Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Business owner: Kenosha ‘looks like a war zone’

CNN described the event in similar terms “Police shoot unarmed black man Jacob Blake.”

Then-presidential candidate Joe Biden The incident was condemnedSharing a post from his campaign website calling for an investigation, so the police can be “held accountable.”

Then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Castor)

Then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Castor)

Biden’s then-companion Kamala Harris responded by declaring, “As @JoBiden said, there must be an immediate investigation and the officials involved must be held accountable.”

Alexander Hall is an associate editor at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.