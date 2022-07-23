New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kid Cudi made a statement during his Rolling Loud Miami show.

On Friday night, Cudi walked off stage during his headlining performance as fans on stage continued to bombard the artist with water bottles and other objects. Rolling Stone reported that at least one person was hit in the face with a water bottle.

In a video circulating on social media, Kudi pleads with fans, saying, “I’ve been hit with another f-king thing, I’m leaving now.”

He also continued to tell fans he would leave if anything else was thrown, and one fan threw another object onto the stage. He dropped his mic and left the stage.

Cudi’s performance comes as he takes over Kanye West He earned a spot in the festival line-up after dropping out last week. Fans started chanting West’s name as Kudi left the stage.

Although West did not perform during his headlining slot, he did make a guest appearance Lil Dirk There he performed a song from his “Life of Pablo” album.

When West pulled out of the festival, Rolling Loud co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler released a statement.

“We’re looking forward to a Rolling Loud Miami 2022 title,” it began.

“We worked with him and his team for months on the show. Unfortunately, he has decided not to perform anymore. This is the first time a headliner has pulled out of our show and while we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best of luck. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi to Miami as a headliner and We can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

Hours before Cudi took the stage in Miami, he sent out an excited tweet about the night ahead.

“Who’s ready for face-melting madness?” Star wrote.