Roland Messnier, who served as White House executive pastry chef to five presidents and many of their guests, has died at age 78.

The White House Historical Association confirmed his death Saturday; The team said he died Friday after a brief illness, the Associated Press reported.

Mesnier is one of the longest-serving White House chefs.

Then-first lady Rosalyn Carter hired him in 1979 — and he served as president in 2004 to George W. He retired during the Bush administration.

In an online “Ask the White House” forum in 2004, Mesnier explained that he was tasked with preparing thousands of pastries for parties, receptions and dinners, not just for his first family.

Mesnier revealed that he planned the number of pastries he created based on the number of attendees.

“In the 25 years I’ve been here, I’ve noticed that Democrats generally eat more than Republicans,” he said at the same forum.

“I notice that if the guests are mostly women, they usually eat more pastries than men.”

During the Christmas season, he is known for making elaborate gingerbread houses that are used to decorate the White House.

Mesnier said he always has to make more pastries than usual for holiday parties because some “disappear in pocketbooks or pockets,” often ending up as Christmas tree ornaments in people’s homes.

According to Barron, the chef is also famous for his presidential tendencies in the kitchen.

Former first lady Nancy Reagan, he admits, is “absolute perfection” — former president Bill Clinton is a major dessert fan, even though he’s allergic to flour, sugar and chocolate.

Mesnier’s past administrations responded to his death with both sadness and praise.

The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library mourned Mesnier’s death on Twitter, sharing a photo of the chef surprising some of the Carter family with a “character cake.”

Former President Clinton memorialized Mesnier as a “master chef and delightful man” in a tweet posted Saturday.

“His endless list of unique creations made every White House meal special, from state dinners to family birthdays to evening meals with desserts that Chelsea, Hillary and I loved,” he wrote.

“His life and work were blessings to many.”

The Reagan Foundation and Institute also tweeted condolences Saturday.

His passion, commitment and love for his work will always be remembered,” he said.

The chef grew up in a family of nine children in the eastern French village of Bonnay and began his career as an apprentice at age 14, AP reported.

White House archives indicate that Mesnier left home with a cardboard suitcase and five francs to begin his apprenticeship at patisserie Marivard in Besançon, France.

He worked in Paris and the German cities of Hanover and Hamburg before landing a job at the Savoy Hotel in London.

In 1967, he became a pastry chef at a hotel in Bermuda and met his future wife — a schoolteacher on vacation from West Virginia — while living on the island, the AP also noted.

A decade later while working at Homestead Resort in Virginia, he heard the news that the White House was looking for a new pastry chef.

In a 2013 television interview, Mesnier shared how Rosalyn Carter hired the chef and what he wanted to cook, according to Barron’s.

Mesnier replied that because the first lady was “very beautiful” and “very slim,” he would prepare very low-calorie desserts.

For the next nearly two and a half decades, Mesnier was committed to serving the White House and the American people.

“You don’t think about free time, free time, etc., because your time is in the White House,” Mesnier said in 2004 when asked about working in the White House.

“It could be Christmas Day, it could be Easter, it could be your birthday, it could be your mother’s birthday, it could be your child’s birthday — you’d be in the White House if you needed to,” he added.

“The White House always comes first.”

Mesnier is survived by his son, George Mesnier, the AP said.

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this story.