“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” Originally released in 2016, it has hit the theaters once again with a new addition to the show.

The film will be screened in 150 IMAX theaters across the United States and Canada for a week starting August 26.

In addition to watching the 2016 film at IMAX, viewers will also be able to catch a first look at the upcoming “Rogue One” prequel “Andor.” Airing on Disney+.

The new 12-episode series takes place five years before “Rogue One.”

“Andor” series explores a new dimension star wars galaxy, According to the Disney+ website, it focuses on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. “The series unfolds the story of a rising rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets become involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deceit and intrigue, where Cassian embarks on a path destined to make him the leader of the rebellion.”

Directed by Toby Haynes, Susannah White and Benjamin Caron, the new Disney+ series will star Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Genevieve O’Reilly. The first three episodes of the series will be available to stream on September 21 on Disney+.