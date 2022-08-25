Rogers to spend $261M to unbundle grids, lacks data to quantify economic impact of July outage

Now Rogers Communications Inc. will spend $261 million to physically separate its wireless and wired networks following the July 8 outage, and says it is unable to quantify the direct economic loss caused by the outage.

The comments came in an Aug. 22 letter requested by the Canadian Radio, Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), which provides additional information regarding the blackout that has affected millions of Canadians.

Previously, the network separation was expected to cost $250 million.

However, the time needed to separate the networks has been edited along with other details of the measure.

Rogers also says in the letter that he does not have the necessary data to determine the exact economic loss caused by the power outage.

Weeks after the outage, Rogers said he would commit $10 billion over three years to strengthen oversight, testing, and use artificial intelligence to provide reliable service, and spend $150 million on customer loans.