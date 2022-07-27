Rogers profit jumped 35% in the three months before the recent blackout.

Rogers Communications Inc. earned 10% more revenue and its profit grew more than a third in the three months leading up to the end of June, a reporting period that ended just before the devastating outage that wiped out the company’s telecommunications networks around the world. country.

The telecoms giant released quarterly results ahead of the open on Wednesday, and the numbers painted a picture of a company that was booming.

Wireless services revenue increased 11% to just under $1.8 billion “primarily as a result of higher roaming revenues associated with a significant increase in travel,” the company said. During the quarter, Rogers added about 122,000 new wireless customers, about double the number from a year ago.

In addition, cable TV revenues rose 3% to just over $1.03 billion, “primarily as a result of changes in service prices,” the company said in a statement.

The media division saw the most growth, with revenue up 21% to $659 million year-over-year. The biggest reason for this surge was the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team, owned by Rogers, who was once again able to play and televise home games from the Rogers Center in Toronto.

At this same time last year, the Blue Jays played at home in the United States due to travel restrictions due to COVID.

Across all business units, Rogers earned just over $3.8 billion in the quarter, up 8% year-on-year, and posted a profit of $409 million, up 35% from a year ago.

Shutdown cost not yet included

However, all of these financial milestones were reached before July 8, when the company’s network was wiped out by a botched upgrade that caused cascading outages across the country.

WATCH | Canadians react to Rogers mass shutdown: Major Rogers shutdown hits businesses and customers across Canada Duration 1:46 Rogers customers were caught off guard by a massive mobile and internet outage on Friday, which also caused widespread disruption to banks, businesses and some emergency services across Canada.

Rogers estimates that the company expects to give customers rebates of around $150 million in downtime compensation and promises to spend billions in capital investments to upgrade its systems to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

“The investments we are making to improve the reliability of our networks are the right ones and will not affect our prices in this highly competitive market,” a company spokesman told CBC News this week.

Rogers also officially delayed his self-imposed deadline for completing the merger with Shaw until the end of the year. When the merger was first proposed in early 2021, both parties expected it to be completed by now, but due to regulatory delays, they pushed back the deadline to July 31st.

On Wednesday, the company said it does not expect to formalize the deal before the end of this year.