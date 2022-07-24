Rogers CEO Announces New Protocols and Investments After Serious Services Shutdown

On Sunday, Rogers Communications announced steps it says will prevent a repeat of what happened during the July 8 nationwide shutdown.

In a letter to clientsCEO Tony Stafieri outlined the company’s “reliability plan”.

Regarding 911 calls that were interrupted in many parts of the country during the outage, he said Roger is working on a formal agreement with competitors “to automatically switch 911 calls to each other’s networks – even if either network goes down. operator.” .”

For wireless and internet, he promised that the company would “physically” separate those services to create an “always-on” network so that customers wouldn’t have both disruptions at the same time – something that happened to many on July 8.

Stafieri also revealed that the company will invest $10 billion over the next three years in things like surveillance, testing, and artificial intelligence.

“I know that it is only through these actions that we can restore your trust in Rodgers and get your trust back,” Stafieri said.

WATCH | Analysts say the outage indicates the need for Telecommunications Plan B: Analysts say Rogers shutdown shows need for plan B when wireless networks and internet services stop working Duration 45:48 Monday, 11 July. The Canadian economy and everyday life are tied to our communications networks, and when they fail, as Rogers did for most of the day on Friday, there is no universal plan B that can be kept widely used – and vital. – online services. We’ll talk about the need for a backup plan.

The letter to customers comes two days after Rogers sent a letter to the Canadian broadcast regulator detailing the cause and immediate consequences of the outage, which began in the early hours of July 8 and delayed for some customers for days, leaving millions of Canadians without a mobile phone. phone and internet. service.

Rogers told the Canadian Radio, Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) that coding from his network upgrade removed a routing filter that “allowed all possible routes to the Internet to go through routers”, which flooded and congested the core network. as a result, it completely stops processing Internet traffic.

The letter met the deadline set by the CRTC for Rogers to respond to questions about the shutdown, but there are many redactions in which Rogers is believed to have provided more specific details.

On Monday, officials from Rogers and a number of other stakeholders are due to appear before a parliamentary committee in Ottawa to further explain the reason for the outage and outline the steps they are taking to make sure it doesn’t happen again.