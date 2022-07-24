type here...
Rogers CEO Announces New Protocols and Investments After Serious Services Shutdown

By printveela editor

Rogers CEO Tony Stafieri in Toronto in April 2013. (Matthew Sherwood/Canadian Press)

On Sunday, Rogers Communications announced new steps it will take to avoid a repeat of what happened during the July 8 nationwide shutdown.

In a letter to clientsCEO Tony Stafieri laid out the company’s “reliability plan” in response to the disruption that left millions of Canadians without mobile phones and the internet – some for days – and prompted questions and concerns from the federal government and regulators.

Regarding 911 calls, which were interrupted in many parts of the country during the outage, he said Rogers is working on a formal agreement with competitors “to automatically switch 911 calls to each other’s networks – even if anyone’s network goes down. operator.” .”

Rogers it says on his website that customers can call 911 without a SIM card at any time, but it’s not clear if this will work during the outage.

In terms of wireless and internet, Staffieri promised that the company would “physically” separate those services to create an “always-on” network so customers wouldn’t have both disruptions at the same time – something that happened to many on July 8.

WATCH | Analysts say the outage indicates the need for Telecommunications Plan B:

Analysts say the Rogers outage indicates the need for a plan B when wireless networks and internet services stop working

13 days ago

Duration 45:48

Monday, 11 July. The Canadian economy and daily life are tied to our communications networks, and when they fail, as Rogers did for most of the day on Friday, there is no universal plan B that can be kept widely used – and vital. – online services. We’ll talk about the need for a backup plan.

Stafieri also revealed that the company will invest $10 billion over the next three years in things like surveillance, testing, and artificial intelligence.

“I know that it is only through these actions that we can restore your trust in Rodgers and get your trust back,” Stafieri said.

The letter to customers comes two days after a letter sent by Rogers to the Canadian broadcast regulator was published, detailing the reason for and immediate consequences of the service shutdown.

  • MPs to question Industry Minister about Rogers’ nationwide internet shutdown

Rogers told the Canadian Radio, Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) that coding from his network upgrade removed a routing filter that “allowed all possible routes to the Internet to go through routers”, which flooded and congested the core network. as a result, it completely stops processing Internet traffic.

The letter met the deadline set by the CRTC for Rogers to respond to questions about the shutdown, but there are many redactions in which Rogers is believed to have provided more specific details.

On Monday, officials from Rogers and a number of other stakeholders are due to appear before a parliamentary committee in Ottawa to further explain the reason for the outage and outline the steps they are taking to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

