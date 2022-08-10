New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell upheld last week’s decision by an independent disciplinary official to appeal the six-game suspension handed down to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Goodell said Tuesday that he believes the evidence calls for a full-year ban, not just 33% of the regular season. Retired Judge Sue L. Robinson was “extremely clear” about the facts presented in her 16-page report, in which she made “excessive” and “exploitative” claims to explain Watson’s actions.

“Because we’ve seen the evidence,” Goodell said when asked why the NFL is seeking a greater punishment. “She (Robinson) was very clear about the evidence. She reinforced the evidence that there were multiple violations and that they were very serious and that it was predatory behavior.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We have always felt that they are very important for us to solve and in a responsible way.”

Goodell cited the collective bargaining agreement for empowering the league to seek more discipline.

“Any party can certainly challenge and appeal, and we felt it was our right to do that along with the NFLPA,” he said. “So we decided it was the right thing to do.”

Goodell was appointed to handle the appeal by former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey was appointed. Goodell said he didn’t have a timeline for when Harvey would make a decision, but expected it to be “soon.”

Watson faces 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct with massage therapists. He settled 23 of the 24 civil suits before the suspension was announced. He was investigated by two Texas grand juries but avoided indictment.

Massage Therapists Meet in Cleveland as Deshaun Watson Makes News

Watson has denied any wrongdoing throughout the matter and made his stance clear in his introductory press conference after he was traded from the Houston Texans to the Browns.

“I’ve never assaulted, disrespected or harassed a woman in my life,” Watson said while sitting next to head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry. “I was raised differently. That’s not my DNA. That is not my culture. Not me as a person.”

In July, the Texans settled with 30 women after the team allegedly ignored concerns and enabled Watson. The terms of the settlement are kept confidential.

Watson will miss the 2021 season because he initially requested a trade from the Texans. He signed a five-year, fully guaranteed contract with the Browns after joining the team.

Click here to get the Fox News app

In 2020, Watson had 4,823 passing yards and 33 touchdown passes.

He is expected to travel with the Browns for their first preseason game Friday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.