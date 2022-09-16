Roger Federer hasn’t always played perfect tennis – but he’s made it look perfect opinion

By the 2009 French Open, Roger Federer was already considered by many observers to be the best tennis player ever. Already with 13 Grand Slam titles and plenty of good years, it seemed only fitting that he win two more and surpass his idol, Pete Sampras.

But whether Federer can win in Paris has become a big question.

When Federer woke up on June 1 of that year, things had changed dramatically. Rafael Nadal, his undefeated opponent at Roland Garros, suffered a stunning fourth-round loss to Robin Soderling. Federer is suddenly looking at his biggest chance to complete a career Grand Slam.

Federer’s retirement: 20 times Grand Slam champion

But exactly two hours into his fourth-round match against Tommy Haas, it seemed like a lost opportunity. Down two sets, 3-4, 30-40, Federer was one point away from a break and a chance to finish in the next few minutes.

As Federer’s second serve went wide, he immediately went for a backhand corner, anticipating Haas coming back from cross court. But instead of playing a safe target or pulling Haas into a rally, the backhand Federer cleared the red clay and hit an inside forehand – his most dangerous shot of choice at the time – leaving just a sliver of opening in front of Haas. It held the line by the slimmest of margins. He won the game, the match and the tournament — a scene of joy and relief that only Federer could have composed.

It’s impossible to know how aggressive Federer was on that shot, how many demons Federer would have fought if he hadn’t. But its existence and the adventurous spirit it spawned describe what it was like to watch Federer on the tennis court for two decades.

Whether or not you consider Federer an all-time great, there’s never been a player who evokes a sense of history with every swing of his racket, a game so beautiful it could be painted on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. The mentality was so daring that the difference between brilliance and crushing defeat was often no more than an inch.

Federer announced on Thursday that he will retire from professional tennis after next week’s Laver Cup, a grand performance that will put him on court with Nadal for the last time. It allows fans to give Federer a proper send-off a year ago at Wimbledon when he lost his final competitive set 6-0 to Hubert Hurcaz, then submitted to his third knee surgery in the space of 18 months.

Since then, there were no expectations that Federer would return at the age of 41 and play at a level representative of his greatness. Even if all goes well with his recovery, playing in 2023 will be little more than a farewell tour. Federer, arguably the most universally loved athlete of the modern era, doesn’t get as much.

But tennis doesn’t lend itself to miraculous endings, and a declining Sampras last performed magic at the 2002 US Open and never set foot on court again.

More often than not, all-time greats must accept some level of humiliation in their final act. Bjorn Borg lost two consecutive Grand Slam finals to John McEnroe in 1981 and decided he had lost his passion. Andre Agassi poured everything into an upset of Marcos Baghdatis in his last US Open at the age of 36 and had nothing left in the tank in the next round against unknown Benjamin Becker. Steffi Graf was unable to finish her match against Amy Frazier in San Diego due to an injured hamstring and announced her retirement a week later.

And when we just watched the US Open, Serena Williams turned back the clock and reached the third round, but eventually walked off the court feeling victorious against Ajla Tomlanovic.

Williams and Federer walking away together feels like a jolt to everything we’ve come to expect from tennis. Although Williams had already won six Grand Slam titles by the time Federer claimed his first in 2003, they had simultaneously surpassed their respective tours for two decades, even during a period when they couldn’t win everything in sight. You don’t often see all-time great athletes make the full journey from teenage emergence to dominance to parenthood to inevitable athletic mortality, but they’ve made the aging process seem far more aspirational than their predecessors.

There will be a lot of handwringing over the coming weeks about what these global superstars mean to tennis, drawing millions to stadiums around the world. The reality is that Federer and Williams, Nadal and Novak Djokovic, have been around longer than anyone could reasonably imagine. There may be a transition period and generations before anyone can match their achievements, but the sport does not stop.

There are plenty of young stars ready to take up the baton, as we saw 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz win the title at the US Open alongside Janic Sinner and Frances Tiafoe as well as Iga Sviatek, asserting her dominance on the women’s side. .

Whether it’s them or someone else coming in the future, we’ll see players pushing the boundaries of the game, just like Federer and Williams. Because of how tennis works, the constant evolution of technique, athleticism and power demands more and more from players who want to win at the highest level.

It will be more difficult for the next generation to recreate the feeling that Williams and Federer created when they were on court. They don’t play matches as much as they play the lead roles in a human drama where their weaknesses are matched by their one-of-a-kind talents in the story.

An alternate world exists in which Federer completes a career Grand Slam in 2009, surpassing Sampras at Wimbledon for the all-time Slam record, and then retires shortly thereafter. It was arguably the most dominant run in men’s tennis history, winning 90 percent of his matches over a six-year span and practically everything he could have in the game.

But Federer isn’t afraid of failure or the waning of his dominance. The next seven years of his career saw some painful losses to his opponents, matches he failed to finish, and missed opportunities to add more majors, but it challenged him to keep growing and getting better.

At the time, Federer’s 2012 Wimbledon title seemed like a last hurray. In 2015, he lost close matches to Djokovic in the Wimbledon and US Open finals and looked unlikely to hold another major trophy. Then in 2016, he shut it down after Wimbledon to treat back pain.

The odds that he could come back and be a factor at age 36 seemed high. Instead, he not only bounced back, but he won three more Grand Slams, returned to the No. 1 spot in 2018, and defeated Nadal in five of their last six matches. . And he did it because, even after all the wins and victories, Federer kept improving his game, making adjustments to his backhand and working on solutions against players who gave him fits.

Every part of that journey magnetized Federer; Not just the ease with which he won, but the devastation of so many losses – perhaps none more so than in the 2019 Wimbledon final against Djokovic, where he had two match points in the fifth set, missed an ace by millimeters and then failed to clinch the title. .

Those moments may make him famous forever. But even someone who knows nothing about tennis can look at Federer and see the artistry and genius of the game.

When Federer arrived, the men’s game was struggling. It’s a paint-by-numbers game that’s all about big serves and quick points, missing a lot of creativity and skill.

Federer turned it on his head. He doesn’t have the fastest serve, but he has the most lethal one. He hits more balls than any other top player, wastes countless break points and often puts himself in situations where he should be out of trouble. What he possesses is a variety of shotmaking like no one else, weaponizing the backhand slice and preferring to come forward for volleys unusual for his era. And when Federer came to hit a forehand, he really hit it — a signature shot with his eyes locked on the point of contact that everyone who picked up a racket over the past 20 years has tried to recreate.

Federer never played perfect tennis, but it always looked perfect. And in the moments when he should have been great — like the 2009 French Open — he has more often than not found the right balance between brutality and grace.

Federer will be missed not only by tennis, but by everyone who remembers when he was the best. Whether the numbers say he’s the best player or not is irrelevant. For almost 20 years, no one has written more moments that make his fans feel like they’ve never experienced before.