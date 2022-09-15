New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Roger Federer, one of the most accomplished tennis athletes of all time, has announced his retirement from competitive tennis after more than two decades and 20 Grand Slam singles titles.

Federer, 41, posted a letter to fans on his social media to make the announcement. He cited injuries over the past few years as the reason for his withdrawal. He last won a Grand Slam in 2018 at the Australian Open.

“As many of you know, I have had challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries over the last three years. I have struggled to get back into full competitive shape. But I know my body’s capabilities and limitations and its message. I am 41 years old. I have over 1500 matches in 24 years. Played in. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever dreamed and I must recognize that now is the time to end my competitive life.

Federer has said that next week’s Laver Cup will be his last ATP event and that he will not play any more Grand Slams or tour events.

“It’s a bittersweet decision, because I’ll miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there’s a lot to celebrate. I feel like one of the luckiest people on earth. I’ve been gifted with a special talent. Play tennis and I’ve done it at an unexpected level for longer than I ever imagined.”

Federer thanked his wife, family, fans and sponsors for their support.

“The last 24 years of touring have been an amazing adventure. Sometimes it feels like 24 hours have gone by, it’s so deep and amazing, I feel like I’ve already lived a full lifetime. I have. I’ve had the immense fortune of playing in front of you in over 40 different countries. I’ve laughed, cried, joyed. And suffered and most of all I lived so alive. For life, who constantly took time out of their busy schedules to watch me play and cheer me on around the world. Thank you.

“When my love for tennis started, I was a ballkid in my hometown Basel. I used to look up to the players. They were like giants to me and I started to dream. My dreams made me work hard. And I started to believe in myself. Some success gave me confidence and today I was on my way to the most amazing journey that led up to.

“So, I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart to everyone around the world who helped make a Swiss ball kid’s dream come true.

“Finally, to the game of tennis: I love you and will never leave you.”

Federer’s announcement comes weeks after Serena Williams announced her retirement.

Federer was one of the most dominant tennis players of his era and had some epic matches with Andy Roddick, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic as he came through the ranks. At one point, he won four consecutive US Open titles.

He also added a gold medal in Olympic doubles in 2008 and a silver in singles in 2012.

However, Federer has been plagued by injuries for the past few seasons. He did not play any pro events in 2022 and only competed in 19 matches from 2020-2021. His last tournament title came in 2019 at the Swiss Indoors in Basel.

Federer will leave with 1,251 wins and 103 singles titles.