type here...
Entertainment Roger E. Mosley, 'Magnum, PI' star, dies at...
Entertainment

Roger E. Mosley, ‘Magnum, PI’ star, dies at 83 in car accident

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -

(CNN)Actor Roger E. Mosley died on Sunday, his daughter announced. He was 83 years old.

Mosley died surrounded by family after injuries sustained in a car accident last week that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down and in critical condition, the actor’s daughter Ch-A Mosley said Saturday. Facebook. No further information about the accident was available.
“We can never mourn such an amazing man. He would have hated any cry in his name. Now is the time to celebrate his legacy for all of us,” his daughter said. announced his death. “I love you dad. You love me too. My heart is heavy but I’m strong. I’ll take care of mom, for your almost 60 years of love. You raised me well and she’s in good hands. Rest easy.”
Mosley starred in more than 150 episodes of “Magnum, PI” alongside Tom Selleck, the crime-adventure series that aired for eight seasons from 1980 to 1988. Mosley also appeared in the most recent reboot of the hit show. Character, John Bookey, according to him IMDb page
In addition to “Magnum, PI,” the Los Angeles native played Coach Ricketts in the 1990 sitcom “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.”
Read on
He also appeared on “Sanford & Son,” “Love Boat,” “Kojack,” “The Rockford Files,” “Starsky and Hutch” and dozens of other TV series.

Previous articleIndiana police find body of girl missing since 2016, make one arrest
Next articlePolice have shot and killed a suspect after four were injured in a nighttime machete attack on Vancouver’s Granville Street.

Latest news

Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Ann Hay is in stable condition after a fiery car crash at her Los Angeles home

(CNN)Ann Hay was in stable condition Sunday, two days after the car she was...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Colorado Deputy Shot and Killed in Line of Duty; Police are looking for the suspect

off Video Fox News Flash August 7 Top Stories Here are the...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Police have shot and killed a suspect after four were injured in a nighttime machete attack on Vancouver’s Granville Street.

The lively entertainment district of Granville Street was closed on Saturday evening as police responded to what they...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Roger E. Mosley, ‘Magnum, PI’ star, dies at 83 in car accident

(CNN)Actor Roger E. Mosley died on Sunday, his daughter announced. He was...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Indiana police find body of girl missing since 2016, make one arrest

off Video Fox News Flash August 7 Top Stories Here are the...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Texas police say an alleged drunken driver killed 2 children and 2 adults in a golf cart

off Video Fox News Flash August 7 Top Stories Here are the...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News