Roger E. Mosley, ‘Magnum, PI’ star, dies at 83 in car accident

(CNN) Actor Roger E. Mosley died on Sunday, his daughter announced. He was 83 years old.

Mosley died surrounded by family after injuries sustained in a car accident last week that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down and in critical condition, the actor’s daughter Ch-A Mosley said Saturday. Facebook . No further information about the accident was available.

“We can never mourn such an amazing man. He would have hated any cry in his name. Now is the time to celebrate his legacy for all of us,” his daughter said. announced his death . “I love you dad. You love me too. My heart is heavy but I’m strong. I’ll take care of mom, for your almost 60 years of love. You raised me well and she’s in good hands. Rest easy.”

Mosley starred in more than 150 episodes of “Magnum, PI” alongside Tom Selleck, the crime-adventure series that aired for eight seasons from 1980 to 1988. Mosley also appeared in the most recent reboot of the hit show. Character, John Bookey, according to him IMDb page

In addition to “Magnum, PI,” the Los Angeles native played Coach Ricketts in the 1990 sitcom “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.”

Read on