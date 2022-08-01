New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tuesday Roe v. Kansas will hold the nation’s first statewide vote on abortion rights since the fall of Wade.

The state is holding a referendum on a state constitutional amendment that would deny the right to abortion. While more than a dozen states have abortion “trigger laws” set to take effect immediately after Roe’s passing, the Kansas amendment is the first time Americans have been directly polled on the issue since Roe’s fall.

The Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe in Dobbs v. Jackson in late June, once again allowing states to democratically regulate abortion.

The Kansas “Value Both” amendment affirms that “Kansas constitutionally does not have a right to abortion or to require government funding for abortion, and that the people of Kansas have the right to pass laws through their elected state legislators to provide for abortion in circumstances where the pregnancy has resulted from rape or obscenity, or when it is necessary to preserve the life of the mother.” control.”

The amendment does not restrict abortion access, but it does allow state legislatures to pass legislation restricting access.

The referendum comes nearly three years after the state Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that the Kansas Constitution protects the right to an abortion.

Kansas is a heavily Republican state, and the Legislature is likely to impose restrictions on abortion after a referendum if the amendment succeeds. The GOP has an overwhelming majority in the state legislature to hold a referendum after the 2019 ruling and the fall of Roe.