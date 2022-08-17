Rodrigo’s revival gives Marsh even more options

“IIt’s great to see him play so well. I am very happy for him and he is growing in the team,” said Jesse Marsh after Rodrigo scored a hat-trick for Leeds in their last pre-season match against Cagliari following his goals against Blackpool and Crystal Palace “. It’s impossible to judge a player by his form in pre-season when the pressure has eased and the goal is to get back in shape, but those goals seem to have given Rodrigo the much-needed confidence he’s been lacking since Leeds made him theirs. record contract. in 2020.

When the £30m deal with Valencia was announced, the transfer came as a surprise, and not in a good way. Rodrigo has never been a productive striker. In his past eight seasons at Valencia and Leeds, he has only broken double figures in league goals once. He scored just 38 goals in 172 La Liga games for Valencia and had a tough Premier League loan spell early in his career, scoring just one goal in 17 games for Bolton in 2010-11.

After scoring just 13 goals in two campaigns for Leeds, his playing time was expected to shrink this season, especially after the high-profile signings Luis Sinisterra from Feyenoord for £22m and Brenden Aaronsohn from Salzburg for £25 million. However, Sinisterra’s injury and the suspension of Daniel James meant Rodrigo started for Leeds against Wolves in the first game of the season, playing the No. 10 role.

And he tried not to disappoint on Elland Road. After scoring five pre-season goals, Rodrigo equalized as Leeds came from behind to beat Wolves 2-1. He then scored a brace in their 2-2 draw at Southampton on Saturday. Rodrigo has already scored half as many goals in two games this season as in all of last season.

With Patrick Bamford’s injury problems (he missed most of last season and was pulled out in the first half against Wolverhampton) and Joe Gelhardt’s absence over the weekend, Rodrigo’s bright start to the season is a huge boost for Marsh. The Spaniard was even given the captain’s armband when Bamford withdrew from the Wolves.

When Marsh was in charge of RB Salzburg, the attacking teams worked hard off the ball, making the defense err. Rodrigo is well suited for this approach. He is technically gifted, trained in the Real Madrid academy, won several trophies in Portugal with Benfica and made 27 appearances for Spain, but he is also ready to work.

Since March took over from Marcelo Bielsa at the end of February, only two Leeds players have had possession in midfield and attacked a third more than Rodrigo (37). In fact, Leeds have been fourth in the Premier League for that metric since Marsh took over, showing off the morale within the team and how quickly they embraced his ideas, and Rodrigo has brought it to life brilliantly.

“The way we work and talk and our relationship has been a pleasure for me,” Marsh said when asked about Rodrigo in the preseason. “He is very receptive to positive reinforcement, negative reinforcement and honesty. The more you give him, the more he wants, and I like those guys.”

Rodrigo’s price tag was a stick with which to beat him, but Leeds fans’ disappointment is now turning into praise. He doesn’t have the flair of club wingers, but he offers something else – physical presence and directness in the last third, which means Leeds can take the game to the opposition. Now the challenge is to be consistent.

Leeds just avoided relegation last season. A 94th-minute winner on the final day of the season helped them to a 17th-place finish as they became the first team since Wigan in 2011 to survive, starting the final day in the bottom three. This time around, fans will be hoping for a more peaceful end to the campaign. With four points already on the board, everything looks good. Rodrigo’s goals could have been decisive.

The start of the season might have gone very differently for Rodrigo if Sinisterra hadn’t suffered an injury during Leeds’ pre-season trip to Australia, but he was given the chance and grabbed it with both hands. He has Marsh’s trust, and the challenge now is to make sure this isn’t a short-term fortune rebirth as he seeks to justify that hefty price tag. The first signs are positive for Rodrigo and Leeds.