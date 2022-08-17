New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rod Stewart and his Wife Penny Lancaster Reunited with family by moving to Italy.

Stewart and Lancaster took a boat trip along the Amalfi Coast with their kids and shared some photos on his Instagram story to commemorate the vacation.

First he posted pictures with him Sons Sean, Liam, Alastair, Aiden Entitled “My Boys”.

The “Forever Young” singer also posted with his daughters Ruby, Renee and Kimberly and wrote, “With my girls.”

Lancaster posted photos from the trip with her stepdaughters on her Instagram story with the caption, “Miss you.”

Stewart’s daughter is Ruby She posted pictures of herself with her family on her Instagram.

“I left Italy with a heart as full as my belly,” Ruby captioned the post. “Our last family holiday was in 2015, so it’s long overdue. We all live in different places now and sometimes we miss important milestones in each other’s lives. It’s hard to get us all together, but the incredible @penny .Lancaster managed to do it this time,” she continued.

Lancaster commented on her stepdaughter’s post saying her heart was “ready to burst.”

Ruby goes on to talk about some of the details of the trip and thanks Lancaster for bringing the family back together.

Stewart has been married to Lancaster since 2007. Before that, he was married to Alana Stewart and Rachel Hunter.