When Hollywood gets something right, it tends to do it again.

We’ve seen many successful revivals and reboots “Doctor Who,” “Gilmore Girls” and “Veronica Mars.” But getting the reboot right requires a careful balance.

Brand expert Evan Nierman, founder of Red Bunyan PR, told Fox News Digital why studios want to revisit familiar stories and characters.

“Vary too far from the original and you risk angering or alienating devoted fans. When studios get this right and find ways to artfully blend nostalgia with novelty, they can make billions,” he said.

“‘Jurassic World’ was such a success, it created a media franchise of literally and figuratively epic proportions,” Niermann continued. “‘Top Gun: Maverick’ thrilled audiences with sensational footage and aerial stunts, while also packing an original storyline and visual cues.”

So get ready to get nostalgic. Here’s a look at what’s at work in Hollywood.

‘Drago’

The Drago spinoff has been controversial, and “Rocky” creator and star Sylvester Stallone has made it clear he’s not happy about it. Dolph Lundgren is set to star in the iconic role from the 1980s, but it’s technically still in development. Lundgren said The project has “no approved script,” “no contracts” and “no director”.

“I personally felt that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even an actor,” he clarified.

Lundgren claims the recent news is a press leak, but the series has been previously discussed by Lundgren et al.

“By the way, I think there’s some talk with MGM about doing a full spinoff on Drago. So you might get more,” Lundgren told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021.

Writer Robert Lawton also spoke to Variety about the series after the news announced that he was attached to the project.

“I’m very humbled and grateful for this opportunity, and I approach it as a huge fan of the ‘Rocky’ franchise, the screenwriter of which I am,” Lawton told the outlet.

Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram Over the weekend, he expressed his frustration with the expansion project.

“Once again, Irwin Winkler, this pathetic 94-year-old producer and his moronic vulture children, Charles and David, are once again cleaning the bones of another wonderful character I created without telling me…” he wrote on Instagram. “I apologize to the fans, I never wanted the Rocky characters to be exploited by these parasites…” Stallone added.

‘Criminal Minds’

Paramount+ confirmed in July that there would be a 10-episode reboot of “Criminal Minds.” The project will feature key actors from the original series, including Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Wongsness, Adam Rodriguez, AJ Cook, Aisha Tyler and Paget Brewster.

“In 15 seasons, ‘“Criminal Minds’ is at the forefront of cutting-edge scripted drama as it explores the psychology behind crime — thrillingly,” Paramount+ President of Original Scripted Series Nicole Clemens said in a statement.

“The series has never stopped evolving during its run, and we’re excited to bring it into a new era with new stories for a new generation of viewers at Paramount+ … The entire cast and creative team are shaping up for a season full of twists and turns that are sure to please audiences,” he said.

According to Deadline, production for the series is slated to begin from August 21.

‘Charm by Pranaam’

Paramount+ is revisiting the psychosexual thriller film “Fatal Attraction” in a television series format. Lizzie Caplan and Joshua Jackson will be joined by Amanda Peet.

According to Deadline, the series will present a modern take on the themes of marriage and infidelity.

‘Hocus Pocus’

Fans will watch Bette Midler, 76, Sarah Jessica Parker 57, and Kathy Najimy, 65, reprise their roles as the trio of witches made famous in the 1993 comedy “Hocus Pocus.”

The witches have returned to Salem and are on the hunt for the children after someone lights the black flame candle once again.

“It’s been 29 years since someone lit a black flame candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they’re looking for revenge,” the film’s description reads. “Now three high school students must stop evil witches from wreaking havoc on Salem in the early hours of All Hallows Eve.”

A production source says fans “will not be disappointed” by the Disney sequel.

“Bate’s energy is the same as when she starred in the original. If anything, she ups the stakes,” the source told People magazine.

“‘Hocus Pocus’ fans will not be disappointed,” added the insider. “All their favorite characters from the first movie will return and then some.”

“Hocus Pocus 2” Available for streaming on September 30.

‘Yellowstone’

“Yellowstone” is getting another spinoff, this time in the form of a prequel.

Titled “1923,” it follows the next two generations of the Dutton family in the events that take place after the original “Yellowstone” prequel “1883.”

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford are set to star in “1923.”

The release date of the show has not been announced.

‘That 70’s Show’

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis All set to appear in “That 70s Show” spinoff “That 90s Show”. The two first met on the sets of the sitcom before tying the knot in 2015.

“It’s really nostalgic coming back to the set,” Kutcher, who played Michael Kelso on “That ’70s Show,” told Variety. “It’s all the same people who made ‘That ’70s Show,’ so it’s very strange.”

The spinoff series follows Eric Foreman and Donna Pinciotti’s daughter as she visits her grandparents over the summer.

Kunis and Kutcher are joined in guest roles by Topher Grace (Forman), Laura Prepon (Donna) and Wilmer Valderrama.

‘frasier’

Accordingly, filming for the “Frasier” reboot is tentatively set for this fall Sitcom star Kelsey Grammer. The actor starred in the original series which ran from 1993 to 2004.

“We’re in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of ‘Frasier,’ and it’s going great,” the actor shared on the July 4 episode of “The Talk.” “I made two runs through it, and I cried. So, you know, I’m happy.”

Grammer first started talking about rebooting “Frasier” in 2017, but Paramount+ didn’t pick up the series until early 2021.

‘The Flintstones’

According to Variety, a reboot of the ’90s cartoon “The Flintstones” is in development. The new cartoon titled “Bedrock” will be set 20 years after the original and will follow the same characters.

Elizabeth Banks is on board to voice Pebbles Flintstone as she begins her adult life.

“A long time ago The Simpsons and SpringfieldThe Flintstones and Bedrock were still around when Griffin’s and Quahog or Belcher’s started serving burgers on Ocean Avenue,” Fox Entertainment president of entertainment Michael Thorne said in a statement.

“Their imprint on the animation universe is undeniable, and the idea of ​​adapting it for today’s audience is a challenge where we here at Fox are very much looking forward to competing with Warner Bros., Elizabeth and Lindsay. No pressure, really.”

A release date for the series has not been announced.