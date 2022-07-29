New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“Rocky” fans are in for a sweet surprise.

According to Variety, a spinoff film “Drago” is in the works with MGM Studios. Robert Laughton was reportedly hired to write the series.

Rocky was played by Ivan Drago (Sylvester Stallone) from the 1985 film “Rocky IV.” The son of the character played by Florian Munte, Victor Drago, appeared in “Creed II” in 2018 to take on the son of Adonis Creed.

“I am extremely humbled and grateful for this opportunity, and I approach it as a huge fan of the ‘Rocky’ franchise, the screenwriter,” Lawton said in a statement to Variety.

Dolph Lundgren Relieved Sylvester Stallone Survived Fatal Punch on ‘Rocky IV’ Set

In 2021, Dolph Lundgren, who plays Drago, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about a possible movie. “By the way, I think there’s going to be some talk about doing a full spinoff on Drago with MGM. So you can get more out of that,” Lundgren told the outlet.

Representatives for Munteanu and Lundgren did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Earlier this month, the “Rocky” star Stallone lashed out at the producers on social media over the franchisee’s lack of ownership rights.

Stallone took to Instagram to express his anger, calling out Irwin Winkler, the producer of the “Rocky” franchise and its sequel movies, “Creed,” for keeping the film’s revenue from him. The actor deleted the post.

The Instagram post included a picture of Winkler with a snake’s body and a knife to his tongue, leaving no room for an explanation of how Stallone feels about him.

“A very admirable portrait of the great ‘Rocky’/’Creed’ producer, Irwin Winkler, from one of country’s greats,” Stallone wrote in the caption. “After Irwin controlled ‘Rocky’ for over 47 years and now ‘Creed,’ I want to have at least a little [of] What is left before I give my rights only to your children — which I believe is a fair gesture from this 93-year-old gentleman?”

Stallone has admitted that he has made a lot of money from movies in the past and says he appreciates it, but uses his analogy to claim that he is losing out on the revenue from merchandise sales.

Stallone hangs up his boxing gloves, announcing that he will no longer appear Rocky In future films, including “Creed III,” which will be released on November 23, 2022.

Fox News’ Lori Bashian contributed to this report.