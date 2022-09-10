New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Coors Field in Denver has seen its fair share of moonshot home runs since its opening. But Colorado Rockies first baseman CJ Krahn left the building Friday night.

Krahn knocked a baseball 504 feet off Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Keenan Middleton and it just barely cleared the left field bleachers. It disappeared into the Colorado night.

That homer is the second-longest in MLB Statcast history, tied with Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton at 504 feet.

Nomar Mazara of the Texas Rangers hit 505 feet during the 2019 season, which remains the longest homer in history.

Now, it would be remiss if we didn’t mention the effects that Coors Field has on the game of baseball. It’s a hitter-friendly park for a reason. Atmospheric pressure and density at Coors Field is, on average, 20% lower than at a ballpark playing at normal sea level.

As a result, air resistance on baseballs is lighter, which allows the ball to travel farther.

Krahn took advantage of this season, earning his first career All-Star bid in 2022 with 27 homers on the year. He was hitting .265/.318/.481 heading into this game.

We’ve seen the statcast reach new heights this season. Recently, Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop O’Neal Cruz broke the record for the hardest ball ever hit, topping out at 122.4 miles per hour.

With a few more regular-season games left, let’s see what other feats these MLB players want to perform on Statcast.