Minnesota Twins The manager is Rocco Baldelli Fast becoming must-see television.

Just a few weeks later Blasting the replay crew Baldelli was ejected from Tuesday’s game against the Houston Astros after a strange mound-visit ruling for overturning a call on the field in New York.

Baldelli was ejected in the fifth inning after arguing with the umpires that he should not be charged for a mound visit after the bench cleared.

Twins pitcher starter Aaron Sanchez walked Jose Altuve in the fifth, causing Altuve and Sanchez to exchange a few words. As is typical in baseball, both benches entered the field, including Baldelli, who asked Sanchez if he was OK while speaking to reporters after the game.

That was apparently enough for the umpires to charge the Twins with one mound visit, meaning the Twins would have to remove Sanchez from the game if another mound visit occurred in the inning.

“He walked past a hill and looked at me and said, ‘Are you okay?’ He said. I said, ‘I’m fine,’ and the conversation ended,” Sanchez said. According to the Star Tribune . “It’s not like he really quit. I don’t see how you can call it a mound when you’ve still got 35 other guys on the field.”

Twins pitching coach Pete Mackey visited a mound after Sanchez walked Yuli Gurriel on four pitches, and the umpires informed the Twins that Sanchez must be removed from the game under MLB’s mound visit rule.

Baldelli, unaware that he had been charged with visiting the mound as he walked onto the field during the fifth-inning ruckus, was not happy and was ejected from the game.

After the game, Baldelli told reporters that he was upset by the lack of communication and that he was not informed that he had been charged with a visit to the mound.

“I think it’s necessary to at least let us know that somebody came and paid a visit,” Baldelli said. “So that’s it. I disagree, and I disagree on multiple levels.”

First base umpire Todd Tichenor, who ejected Baldelli, said the home plate umpire signaled a mound visit.

“The mound visit manager goes on the mound and talks to the pitcher. That’s a visit. Or a coach,” Tichenor said. “That’s a visit.”

The Twins lost 4-2, their fourth straight loss on the season and Minnesota fell to 62-59.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.